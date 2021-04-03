पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हैवानियत:लड़की को जबरन उठाकर 5 युवकों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, दो गांवों में तनाव

फिरोजपुर झिरका2 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र के एक गांव में 5 युवाओं द्वारा एक लड़की को जबरन उठा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। पीड़ित लड़की के परिजनों ने बताया कि बुधवार को लड़की प्रति दिन की तरह घर से थोड़ी दूर अपने खेतों में चारा लेने गई थी। खेतों के साथ ही दूसरे गांव के खेत भी लगते हैं।

लड़की जब शाम को घर वापिस नहीं लौटी तो परिजनों ने लड़की को ढूढना शुरू किया, गांव में भी लड़की के खेतों से वापिस नहीं लौटने पर सन्नाटा पसर गया। पूरे गांव ने मिल कर पूरी रात जंगल मे लड़की को ढूंढा लेकिन लड़की का कोई सुराग नहीं लग पाया। गुरुवार सुबह खेतों में काम करने गई एक महिला ने लड़की के परिजनों को सूचना दी कि लड़की खेत मे बेहोशी की हालत में पड़ी हुई है। यह सूचना मिलते ही पूरा गांव मौके पर पहुंच गया और लड़की को उठा कर अस्पताल लाया गया।

लड़की के उपचार के बाद लड़की ने आपबीती सुनाई तो पता लगा कि चार युवक रवा गांव के तथा एक युवक नारियाला गांव का था, जिन्होंने मिल कर लड़की का अपहरण कर बंधक बना कर उसके साथ बारी -बारी से दुष्कर्म किया। उसके बाद युवको ने उसे जबरन कोल्ड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ डाल कर पिला दिया, जिससे वह बेहोश हो गई। युवकों ने लड़की को किसी को इस घटना को बताने पर जान से मारने की चेतावनी दी। पीडित लड़की ने बताया कि उसको नहीं पता कि उसे कब खेतों में डाल कर आरोपी युवक फरार हो गए। इस घटना के बाद दोनों गांवों के ग्रामीणों के बीच तनाव पैदा हो गया है।

