सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट:गुड़गांव में 16.8 प्रतिशत लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण होने के बाद ठीक हुए

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • 3 नवंबर तक मरीजों की संख्या 31385 हो चुकी है, 27327 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके रिकवर

हरियाणा में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना पेशेंट वाले जिला गुड़गांव में 16.5 फीसदी लोगों में ही एंटीबॉडी बन गई है। यह बात अक्टूबर माह में किए गए सीरो सर्वे के परिणाम में सामने आई है। गुड़गांव, 14 अन्य जिलों से बेहतर स्थिति में हैं, जहां पर गुड़गांव के मुकाबले कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बहुत कम है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना जांच करने का ही नतीजा है कि गुड़गांव सीरो सर्वे की लिस्ट में आठवें स्थान पर है, जबकि अन्य जिलों में कम जांच होने के कारण ऐसे लोगों की संख्या ज्यादा है, जिन्हें कोरोना हुआ है और मालूम ही नहीं हुआ। इस सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट का अर्थ है कि गुड़गांव जिला में 16.5 फीसदी लोग कोरोना को हराकर ठीक भी हो चुके हैं।

गुड़गांव में करीब 20 लाख जनसंख्या वाले गुड़गांव में 3 नवंबर तक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों संख्या 31385 हो चुकी है और 27327 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। 363203 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की जा चुकी है। सिविल सर्जन (सीएमओ) डा. विरेंद्र यादव का कहना है कि अक्टूबर माह में हुए सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट दो नंबर को आई तो गुड़गांव में 16.5 फीसदी से ज्यादा ऐसे लोग मिले हैं।

जो कोरोना संक्रमित होकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में 720 लोगों के ब्लड सैंपल लिए गए थे। शहरी (अर्बन) इलाके में 288 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए थे, जिसमें 25.9 फीसदी लोग और ग्रामीण इलाके में 432 लोगों की जांच में 10.1 फीसदी लोग ऐसे मिले हैं जो कोरोना संक्रमित हुए और स्वस्थ चुके हैं।

इससे पहले गत अगस्त माह में हुए सीरो सर्वे में 10.8 फीसदी लोग मिले थे, जिनमें एंटीबाडी मिला था। उस समय शहरी (अर्बन) इलाके में 350 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए थे जिसमें 18.1 फीसदी और ग्रामीण इलाके में 500 लोगों की जांच में 5.7 फीसदी लोग ऐसे मिले थे। अक्टूबर माह में हुए सीरो सर्वे में गुड़गांव आठवें स्थान पर है। ऐसे में सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में गुड़गांव के लोगों में एंटीबॉडी बढ़ रही है।

गुड़गांव में मंगलवार को 460 नए केस मिले और एक पेशेंट ने दम तोड़ दिया। ऐसे में कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वाले पेशेंट की संख्या बढ़कर 216 हो गई। साथ ही जिला में कुल मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 31385 हो गई। जबकि एक्टिव केस भी बढ़कर रिकॉर्ड 3842 हो गई। जिनमें से केवल 236 पेशेंट ही अस्पतालों में एडमिट हैं। वहीं अन्य सभी होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं।

जिले में 460 नए पेशेंट मिले, 1 की मौत

सबसे अधिक एंटीबॉडी वाले जिले

  • फरीदाबाद- 31.2 फीसदी
  • यमुनागनर- 28.6 फीसदी
  • जींद- 26.6 फीसदी
  • पानीपत- 23 फीसदी
  • करनाल- 20.7 फीसदी
  • अंबाला- 19.5 फीसदी
  • नूंह- 17.6 फीसदी
  • गुड़गांव- 16.5 फीसदी
