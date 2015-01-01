पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में 195 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले, एक पेशेंट की मौत

गुड़गांव18 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

जिले में मंगलवार को भी 195 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले जबकि एक पेशेंट ने संक्रमण के कारण दम तोड़ दिया। ऐसे में कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वाले पेशेंट का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 333 हो गया। जबकि कुल पेशेंट बढ़कर 54997 हो गए। जबकि मंगलवार को 493 पेशेंट ठीक होकर घर लौट गए, जिससे अब तक कुल 52807 पेशेंट ठीक हो कर घर लौट चुके हैं।

वहीं एक्टिव केस घटकर पिछले ढाई महीने में सबसे कम 1857 रह गए। जिला में मंगलवार को भी 4137 लोगों की सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की गई। जिनमें से 3847 की आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट किए गए जबकि 290 लोगों के एंटीजन टेस्ट किए। लेकिन यह टेस्टिंग लगातार कम हो रही है। जबकि नवंबर महीने सबसे तेजी से टेस्टिंग की गई थी।

