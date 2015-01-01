पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कम हो रहा कोरोना का कहर:90 दिन बाद 2205 हुए एक्टिव केस, 276 नए केस मिले

गुड़गांव28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नवंबर महीने तेजी से मिले पॉजिटिव केसों के बाद दिसंबर के 12 दिनों में कोरोना का कहर थोड़ा कम हो गया है। एक दिसंबर को जहां गुड़गांव में 6200 से अधिक एक्टिव केस थे, वहीं शनिवार को यह घटकर 2205 रह गए। वहीं पिछले 24 घंटे में 276 नए केस मिले जबकि 434 पेशेंट ठीक होकर घर लौट गए।

हालांकि एक पेशेंट ने संक्रमण से दम तोड़ दिया, जिससे अब तक कोरोना से मरने वाले लोगों का आंकड़ा 329 हो गया। गुड़गांव में नवंबर महीने में तेजी से पॉजिटिव बढ़े थे। नवंबर महीने में 19685 पॉजिटिव केस मिले थे, 80 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।

यह लोगों की त्यौहारों के दौरान बरती गई लापरवाही का नतीजा थी। लेकिन शादियों के दौरान बेशक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाए जाने के कारण कोरोना की रफ्तार काफी कम हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें