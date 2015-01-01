पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना संक्रमण के पिछले 24 घंटे में 230 नए केस मिले, दो पेशेंट ने दम तोड़ा

गुड़गांव9 मिनट पहले
जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में बुधवार को 230 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। जबकि दो पेशेंट ने संक्रमण के कारण दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं अब तक कुल केस का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 55 हजार के पार हो गया। हालांकि इनमें से 53018 पेशेंट ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। वहीं जिले में अब का सबसे अधिक रिकवरी रेट हो गया है। अब गुड़गांव में 96 फीसदी ठीक हो रहे हैं।

यही वजह है कि गुड़गांव में पिछले 15 दिन में एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा घटकर 30 फीसदी ही रह गया है। बुधवार को कुल 1874 ही एक्टिव केस रह गए। जबकि एक दिसंबर को 6200 से अधिक एक्टिव केस थे। गुड़गांव में दिसंबर महीने के 16 दिन में 5440 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं, जबकि इस दौरान 9490 पेशेंट ठीक हुए हैं।

