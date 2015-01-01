पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी की रफ्तार हुई तेज:नवंबर महीने के 22 दिन में 32.36 फीसदी केस मिले, अब रैंडम टेस्टिंग पर जोर

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड़गांव. कोरोना के लिए रेंडम टेस्टिंग करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
  • मार्च से अक्टूबर तक 29898 केस मिले, नवंबर महीने में अब तक हो चुकी है 51 लोगों की मौत

कोरोना संक्रमण महामारी ने फैलाव की रफ्तार तेज कर ली है। जहां पिछले आठ महीने में गुड़गांव में 29898 केस मिले थे, वहीं नवंबर महीने के 22 दिन में ही 14308 केस मिले हैं, जो कुल केस का 32.36 फीसदी हैं। रविवार को गुड़गांव में 649 नए केस मिले, वहीं चार पेशेंट ने कोरोना से दम तोड़ दिया, जिसके साथ ही पिछले एक सप्ताह में ही 22 लोग कोरोना से अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं।

नवंबर महीने के 22 दिन की बात करें तो 51 पेशेंट की मौत हो चुकी है। जिला में रविवार को कोरोना पेशेंट की संख्या बढ़कर 44206 हो गई, जबकि अब तक कुल 263 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। जिला में कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए तेजी से टेस्टिंग व सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। जहां अक्टूबर महीने में 94807 लोगों की टेस्टिंग व सैंपलिंग की गई थी।

वहीं नवंबर महीने के 22 दिन में ही 94228 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है। इसके साथ ही गुड़गांव में अब तक 448555 लोगों की टेस्टिंग की जा चुकी है, जिनमें से 44206 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं, जिसका पॉजिटिविटी रेट 10.14 फीसदी रहा था। लेकिन नवंबर महीने में 6.5 फीसदी लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। हालांकि सैंपलिंग की तुलना में पॉजिटिव केस कम मिले हैं लेकिन कोरोना का फैलाव तेजी से बढ़ा है।

गुड़गांव में एक्टिव केस एक बार फिर बढ़ गए हैं। जहां गत सप्ताह एक्टिव केस 62 सौ से अधिक हो गए थे। लेकिन बाद में यह घटकर 5400 तक आ गए थे। लेकिन रविवार को यह बढ़कर 5693 हो गए। जिनमें से 422 पेशेंट अस्पतालों में एडमिट हैं। जबकि 5264 पेशेंट होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। जबकि 38250 पेशेंट अब तक ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं।

बॉर्डर समेत तीन स्थानों पर की गई रैंडम टेस्टिंग
हुडा सिटी सेंटर, सिटी मॉल में व कापसहेड़ा बॉर्डर पर रैंडम टेस्टिंग की गई। जहां करीब एक हजार लोगों की टेस्टिंग की गई। कापसहेड़ा में 252 की जांच की गई, जिनमें से एक पॉजिटिव केस मिला। इसके अलावा हुडा सिटी सेंटर पर 200 की टेस्टिंग गई जबकि सिटी बस में भी टेस्टिंग की गई, जहां 150 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव मिली, जबकि करीब 100 के सैंपलिंग की रिपोर्ट रविवार शाम तक नहीं मिली थी।

मेवात में कोरोना 28 नए संक्रमित मिले, 9 मरीज ठीक हुए
नूंह. रविवार को जिले में कोरोना 28 नए केस आए तो दूसरी ओर 9 मरीज ठीक भी हुए है। कोरोना के 28 नए मामलों में नलहड मेडिकल कॉलेज में एक, फिरोजपुर झिरका में पांच, दोहा में दो, जमालगढ में एक, जलालपुर में एक, पैमाखेड़ा में एक, नावली में एक, पल्ला में एक, किरंज में एक, रेहना में एक, सिगांर में एक, बूराका में एक, जौरासी में एक, जाटका में एक, बिछौर में एक, नूंह में एक, पुन्हाना में एक, छपेड़ा में चार, करहेड़ा में एक व पिनगवां में एक नया मामला सामने आया है।

जिले में कोरोना के अब 64 एक्टिव मरीज हो गए हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 1477 मामले सामने आए हैं। जिनमें अब तक 1386 मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 27 मौत हो चुकी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें