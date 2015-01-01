पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपन स्काई स्कूल की मनमानी:फीस जमा करने में एक दिन की देरी हुई तो 40 छात्रों को परीक्षा से वंचित रखा

गुड़गांव13 मिनट पहले
स्कूल के बाहर खड़े अभिभावक।

फीस भरने में एक दिन की देरी हुई तो सेक्टर-5 स्थित ओपन स्काई प्राइवेट स्कूल के 40 से अधिक स्टूडेंट को परीक्षा में नहीं बैठने दिया गया। गत 15 दिसंबर फीस भरने की अंतिम तारीख थी और जिन अभिभावकों ने फीस भरने में देरी की उनके बच्चों को 16 दिसंबर को आयोजित हुई ऑनलाइन परीक्षा से वंचित कर दिया गया।

स्कूल प्रशासन का कहना था कि पेरेंट्स ने पिछले महीने की फीस जमा नहीं की, इस कारण स्टूडेंट्स को डिफाल्टर लिस्ट में डालकर उन्हें परीक्षा में बैठने नहीं दिया गया। स्कूल में फीस जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि पहले से निर्धारित थी। पेरेंट्स का आरोप है कि बिना किसी नोटिस या फिर रिमाइंडर के उनके बच्चों को परीक्षा देने से रोक दिया गया।

पेरेंट्स का कहना है कि जब सुबह उन्हें पता चला तो उन्होंने स्कूल में संपर्क करना चाहा लेकिन उनकी बात नहीं हो सकी। उसके बाद उन्होंने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी और एसडीएम कार्यालय में फोन करके शिकायत की तो एसडीएम ने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी से मामले को संज्ञान में लेने को कहा। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी इंदू बोकन ने बताया कि कोई भी स्कूल इस तरह बच्चों को ऑनलाइन कक्षा या परीक्षा देने से नहीं रोक सकता। इस पर संज्ञान लिया जाएगा। वही जल्दी अभिभावकों की परेशानी दूर की जाएगी।

