मर्डर केस:कांग्रेस के नेता विकास चौधरी की हत्या में शामिल 50 हजार का इनामी ढेर

गुड़गांव43 मिनट पहले
पुलिस मुठभेड़ में मारा गया रोहित।
  • पुलिस कर्मी भी बुटेजप्रुफ जैकेट होने से बचे, दोनों बदमाश चला रहे थे गोलियां

मंगलवार अलसुबह नौरंगपुर तावडू इलाके में क्राइम ब्रांच और बदमाशों में मुठभेड़ में एक गैंगस्टर की मौत हो गई। एनकाउंटर में ढेर हुए बदमाश की पहचान गैंगस्टर रोहित निवासी कांकरौला के रूप में हुई है। जबकि घायल बदमाश भी 25 हजार रुपए का ईनामी है। बताया जा रहा है कि कुख्यात गैंगस्टर कौशल की गिरफ्तारी के बाद गैंग का संचालन रोहित ही कर रहा था।

वहीं, एनकाउंटर के दौरान एक अन्य गैंगस्टर सतेंद्र पाठक को भी गोली लगी, जिसका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। गुड़गांव पुलिस ने संदीप गाड़ोली के बाद इस एन्काउंटर में गुड़गांव में इस मुठभेड़ के बाद रोहित को ढेर किया है। हालांकि अभी कई बदमाश हैं, जिनकी पुलिस तेजी से तलाश कर रही है। इनमें सूबे गुर्जर हिट लिस्ट में हैं।

पुलिस के अनुसार दोनों स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार में थे। सूचना पर पुलिस ने कार को घेर लिया। इस बीच गुरुग्राम पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर 17 की टीम के साथ बदमाशों की मुठभेड़ हो गई। इस दौरान दोनों ओर से हुई फायरिंग में बदमाश रोहित मारा गया, जबकि फायरिंग में दो पुलिसकर्मियों को भी गोली लगी है।

एसीपी क्राइम प्रीतपाल ने बताया कि दोनों बदमाशों को घायल होने के बाद सेक्टर-10 स्थित नागरिक अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया गया, लेकिन रोहित की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई।

कुख्यात गैंगस्टर कौशल के बाद बढ़ता जा रहा था रोहित का आतंक
एसीपी क्राइम प्रीतपाल का कहना है कि पुलिसकर्मी बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट में थे। इस वजह से उनका बचाव हो गया। एनकाउंटर के दौरान दोनों तरफ से 10 राउंड से अधिक गोलियां चलीं। पटौदी इलाके में कुछ महीने पहले ही एक व्यक्ति के ऊपर रोहित ने गोलियां चलाई थी। रोहित ज्ञात गैंगस्टर राजेश भारती गैंग का भी प्रमुख सदस्य रहा था। रोहित को अपराध की दुनिया में लोग लंबू के नाम से जानते थे।

फरीदाबाद में हुई थी कांग्रेस नेता की हत्या शामिल था गैंगस्टर रोहित
कुछ महीने पहले ही रोहित ने बिलासपुर इलाके में एक कारोबारी के ऊपर 50 गोलियां चलाई थीं। इन दोनों हत्याकांड में भी बदमाश शामिल रहा था। ऐसे में पुलिस लगातार उसकी तलाश कर रही थी। यही वजह है कि रात 2 बजे मिली सूचना के बाद नौरंगपुर-बार गुर्जर क्षेत्र में पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी की थी। सुबह 3 बजे हुई मुठभेड़ में दोनों तरफ से पांच-पांच गोलियां चलाई गई, जिसमें दोनों बदमाश घायल हो गए, जबकि पुलिस कर्मी बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट होने से बच गए।

