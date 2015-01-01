पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आज गुड़गांव के रास्ते दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान, जाम रोकने को तैनात किए 60 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट

गुड़गांव44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुन्हाना. महाराष्ट्र से आए किसानों को सुनहेडा बार्डर पर रोकटी पुलिस।
  • आज हाई अलर्ट पर रहेगी पुलिस, एडीसी को सौंपी गई जिला की जिम्मेवारी
  • महाराष्ट्र से आए 3 सौ किसानों को पुलिस ने सुनहेडा बाॅर्डर पुन्हाना पर रोका

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में चल रहे आंदोलन के समर्थन में आज बड़े पैमाने पर किसान गुड़गांव होते हुए दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। इस दौरान किसान हाइवे जाम करने का भी प्रयास कर सकते हैं। स्थिति बिगड़ने की आशंका है। स्थिति की गम्भीरता को देखते हुए गुड़गांव पुलिस व प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। पुलिस की पूरी तैयारी है कि सीमा में बाहर से किसान गुड़गांव में प्रवेश ही नहीं कर सकें।

किसान संगठनों द्वारा दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे को शनिवार को अवरुद्ध करने के निर्णय के दृष्टिगत जिलाधीश अमित खत्री ने 60 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा दो हजार पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है, जो सिरहोल बॉर्डर से कापड़ीवास (रेवाड़ी बॉर्डर) तक तैनात रहेंगे।

इसके अलावा हाईवे अवरुद्ध करने के सम्बंध में गुड़गांव के अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त को पूरे जिला के लिए ओवरऑल इंचार्ज नियुक्त किया गया है। जबकि एसडीम गुरुग्राम, बादशाहपुर, पटौदी तथा सोहना अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में ओवरआल इंचार्ज रहेंगे।

सीमावर्ती इलाकों में ही नहीं बल्कि हाईवे पर कई जगह शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे से पुलिस की सक्रियता बढ़ा दी गई। नूंह, रेवाड़ी, पलवल एवं झज्जर इलाके से गुड़गांव में एन्ट्री करने वाले ट्रैक्टरों के ऊपर विशेष रूप से नजर रखी जा रही है। सबसे अधिक सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था सिरहौल बार्डर को लेकर की गई है।

बार्डर पर नजर रखने की जिम्मेदारी एसीपी स्तर के तीन अधिकारियों को रोटेशन के आधार पर सौंपी गई है। शुक्रवार दोपहर तैयारी की समीक्षा को लेकर डीसीपी ईस्ट मकसूद अहमद मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों से कहा कि ड्यूटी में किसी भी स्तर पर लापरवाही नहीं होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने उम्मीद जाहिर की कि जिसे जहां तैनात रहने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

हाइवे पर विश्वास ध्यान| खुफिया विभाग ने जानकारी दी है कि किसान शनिवार को दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे जाम करने की तैयारी में हैं। इसके लिए पंजाब, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान से लेकर कई राज्यों से किसान कूच कर चुके हैं। वे कहां पर जाम लगाएंगे यह तय नहीं है। इसे देखते हुए गुड़गांव पुलिस ने अपने दायरे में आने वाले दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे के हिस्से पर सक्रियता बढ़ा दी है।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने पहले से ही अपना प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। यदि किसान कहीं भी जाम लगाने में सफल हो गए वैसी स्थिति में कई जगह से हाईवे की ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट कर दिया जाएगा। वैसे गुड़गांव पुलिस की पूरी तैयारी है कि सीमा में बाहर से किसान प्रवेश ही नहीं कर सकें।

पुन्हाना| कृषि कानूनों को लेकर दिल्ली में चल रहे किसानों के प्रदर्शन का समर्थन देने के लिए महाराष्ट्र से आए करीब तीन सौ किसानों को नूंह पुलिस ने सुनहेडा बाॅर्डर पुन्हाना पर ही रोक दिया। अपने नीजि वाहनों व टू व्हीलर पर सवार होकर आए किसानों का जत्था महाराष्ट्र के राज्यमंत्री बच्चू भाउ कंड्डू निर्दलिय विधायक के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली कूच का प्रयास कर रहा था।

सिरहोल बार्डर के नजदीक सीआइएसएफ तैनात| दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पर रजोकरी बार्डर के नजदीक सीआइएसएफ की तैनाती की गई है। जवान शुक्रवार सुबह से ही बार्डर पर सक्रिय हो गए। यही नहीं काफी संख्या में दिल्ली पुलिस के जवान भी तैनात किए गए हैं। इस तरह सिरहौल बार्डर पर गुड़गांव पुलिस ने जबकि रजोकरी बार्डर पर दिल्ली पुलिस एवं सीआइएसएफ ने शुक्रवार सुबह से ही मोर्चा संभाल लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें