नियमों की अनदेखी:दशहरा में लापरवाही पड़ रही भारी, तेजी से बढ़ा कोरोना, 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड 704 नए केस मिले; दो की हुई मौत

गुड़गांव33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना जांच के लिए सेम्पल लेते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
  • पिछले 14 दिन में 6 हजार से अधिक केस मिले, सीएमओ की अपील- भीड़ भाड़ से दूर रहे लोग

दशहरा पर बरती गई लापरवाही अब लोगों पर भारी पड़ती दिखाई दे रही है। दो दिन में ही 1259 केस सामने आए हैं, वहीं पिछले 15 दिन में ही गुड़गांव में संक्रमण के छह हजार से अधिक केस मिल चुके हैं। 15 दिन में ही 25 लोग संक्रमण से दम तोड़ चुके हैं। नवंबर महीने के पहले सप्ताह की बात की जाए तो संक्रमण की रफ्तार सबसे तेज हो गई है।

पिछले सात दिन में ही 3257 केस मिले हैं वहीं 12 पेशेंट ने कोरोना से दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग इन बढ़ते केस को लेकर दशहरा के दौरान बरती गई लापरवाही का परिणाम मान रहा है। वहीं सीएमओ डा. विरेन्द्र यादव का कहना है कि दीवाली का त्यौहार नजदीक है, लेकिन भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए मास्क लगाकर रखें।

संक्रमण तेजी से फैला है, यह अब परिवारों पर भारी पड़ रहा है। तेजी से बढ़ रहे केस के साथ ही जिला में संक्रमित की संख्या बढ़कर 33 हजार के पार हो गई। गुड़गांव में तेजी से टेस्टिंग व सैंपलिंग की जा रही है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी बढ़ते केस पर लगाम नहीं लग रही है। शुक्रवार तक 3.74 लाख लोगों की टेस्टिंग व सैंपलिंग पूरी की जा चुकी है। पिछले दो दिन में ही आठ हजार से अधिक लोगों के सेम्पल लिए गए हैं।

लेकिन जांच समय पर नहीं हो पाई और 3100 लोगों को शुक्रवार को रिपोर्ट का इंतजार रहा। जबकि शुक्रवार को कुल 4158 सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की गई। वहीं गुड़गांव में एक सप्ताह में 3257 नए केस मिलने के साथ ही एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर रिकॉर्ड 4562 हो गई। हालांकि इनमें से 293 पेशेंट ही अस्पतालों में एडमिट हैं, जबकि अन्य सभी पेशेंट होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। लेकिन इनमें से कई पेशेंट गंभीर होने के कारण आक्सीजन व वेंटीलेटर पर रखे गए हैं।
शहरी क्षेत्र में संक्रमण के 28581 केस आए सामने

गुड़गांव के शहरी क्षेत्र में तेजी से संक्रमण के केस सामने आ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को नगर निगम के जोन-1 में 105, जोन-2 में 130, जोन-3 में 216 व जोन-4 में 196 संक्रमित की पुष्टि हुई। इनके साथ ही शहरी क्षेत्र में जहां कुल 28581 केस सामने आ चुके हैं।

वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सोहना, फर्रुखनगर व पटौदी में अब तक कुल 4674 केस मिले हैं। जिनमें से सबसे अधिक केस पटौदी में 2718 केस मिले हैं। जबकि फर्रुखनगर में अब तक कुल 447 केस व सोहना में 1509 केस मिले हैं।

गुड़गांव में त्यौहार के सीजन में लोगों ने लापरवाही बरती है। यही वजह है कि अब तेजी से केस बढ़ रहे हैं। वे लोगों से अपील करते हैं कि धनतेरस, दीवाली, गोबरधन व भाईदूज के लगातार त्यौहार आ रहे हैं। अपने घर में ही त्यौहार मनाए। यदि मजबूरीवश बाजार में जाना भी होता है तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाकर ही रखें। अपने परिवार में खुशियां बांटे, ना कि कोरोना। घर में ही सुरक्षित रहें।
डा. विरेन्द्र यादव, सीएमओ, गुड़गांव।

शहर में छाई रही पॉल्यूशन की सफेद चादर, एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 459 दर्ज

गुड़गांव दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा लगातार जहरीली होती जा रही है। गुड़गांव में पॉल्यूशन को लेकर दावे और पॉल्यूशन करने लिए प्रयास विफल साबित हो रहे हैं। हर साल दिवाली से पहले सांस लेना भारी हो जाता है। शुक्रवार को भी गुड़गांव में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स जहां गंभीर स्तर तक पहुंच गया, वहीं दिनभर शहर पर सफेद स्मॉग छाया रहा।

सुबह 7 बजे ही एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 438 दर्ज किया गया। वहीं इस स्मॉग के कारण सुबह की सैर के लिए भी लोग घरों से नहीं निकल रहे हैं। वहीं कोरोना से अधिक डर अब लोगों को पॉल्यूशन का दिखाई देने लगा है। सुबह व शाम को स्मॉग इतना अधिक हो जाता है कि विजिबिलिटी भी घटकर 500 मीटर से कम रह जाती है।

वहीं एक्सपर्ट इसे तापमान कम होने, हवा में नमी के कारण धूल कण व धुआं मिला हुआ कह रहे हैं। जो सेहत के लिए बेहद खतरनाक साबित हो रहा है। गुड़गांव में शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-51 में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 485 से 500 तक दर्ज किया गया। इसी तरह ग्वालपहाड़ी स्थित टेरी में एक्यूआई 400 तक दर्ज किया गया।

