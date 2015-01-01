पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानो का विरोध:गुड़गांव के रास्ते दिल्ली में प्रवेश नहीं कर पाए आंदोलनकारी किसान, नहीं कर पाए टोल फ्री

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड़गांव. खेड़कीदौला टोल से आगे पंचगांव चौक पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मी।
  • पुलिस ने पांच किसानों को हिरासत में लेकर छोड़ा, आज भी पुलिस अलर्ट

बॉर्डर पर भारी पुलिस की तैनाती के चलते शनिवार को आंदोलनकारी किसान गुड़गांव के रास्ते दिल्ली प्रवेश नहीं कर पाए। मेवात में राजस्थान बॉर्डर पर किसानों को रोक दिया गया। किसान बॉर्डर पर ही बैठे हुए हैं। सभी आज फिर से बॉर्डर पार कर गुड़गांव के रास्ते दिल्ली कूच करने का प्रयास करेंगे।

दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे स्थित खेड़कीदौला समेत सभी टोल-प्लाजा को फ्री करने की चेतावनी के मद्देनजर गुड़गांव पुलिस शनिवार को दिन भर अलर्ट रही। वहीं सभी सीमाओं पर भी पुलिस तैनात रही। वहीं खेड़कीदौला टोल प्लाजा पर कार में पहुंचे पांच किसानों के जत्थे को पुलिस ने घेरकर हिरासत में ले लिया और बाद में समझा-बुझा कर छोड़ दिया।

वहीं दूसरी ओर एक किसान संगठन ने सोहना में पत्रकार वार्ता कर कृषि बिलों का समर्थन करने का ऐलान किया। साथ ही किसान संगठन के अध्यक्ष सूरजमल ने कहा कि हठबाजी किसी की ठीक नहीं है। यहां किसानों व सरकार के बीच कुछ अलगाववादी संगठन बीच में आ रहे हैं, जो समझौता नहीं होने देंगे।

वहीं रविवार को शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से कुछ किसान रविवार को भी टोल पर आने की संभावना जताई जा रही है, जिससे रविवार को भी गुड़गांव अलर्ट रहेगी। लेकिन शनिवार को जिला में कहीं भी टोल फ्री नहीं करने दिए गए।
रविवार को भी अलर्ट रहेगी पुलिस
शनिवार की तरह ही रविवार को भी दिन भर पुलिस सौ फीसद अलर्ट रहेगी। सिरहौल बार्डर एवं खेड़कीदौला टोल प्लाजा के नजदीक सबसे अधिक सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। सिरहौल बार्डर के नजदीक सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त स्तर के तीन अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय की गई है। डीसीपी ईस्ट मकसूद अहमद व डीसीपी वैस्ट दीपक सहारण समेत पुलिस अधिकारी भी सड़कों पर राउंड मार रहे हैं।

हजारों किसानों का जत्था रविवार सुबह राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर बार्डर से दिल्ली के लिए कूच करेगा

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसानों ने बताया है कि हजारों किसानों का जत्था रविवार सुबह राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर बार्डर से दिल्ली के लिए कूच करेगा। जहां पर पुलिस रोकने का प्रयास करेगी वहीं पर धरना-प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इसे देखते हुए गुड़गांव पुलिस ने रविवार के लिए भी विशेष तैयारी कर ली है।

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। आंदोलन को आगे बढ़ाते हुए किसानों ने अब दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे को जाम करने का मन बनाया हुआ है। बताया जाता है कि पंजाब सहित कई अन्य राज्यों से हजारों किसानों का जत्था हाईवे जाम करने को निकल चुका है। 700 ट्रैक्टर ट्राली पंजाब से जबकि 300 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर ट्राली राजस्थान के विभिन्न इलाकों से दिल्ली के लिए कूच कर चुकी है। किसानों का प्लान रविवार दोपहर तक सिरहौल बार्डर के नजदीक पहुंचने का है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें