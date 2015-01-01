पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जिले की सड़कों को 31 दिसंबर तक बेसहारा गौवंश से मुक्त करवाने का लक्ष्य

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
जिला की सड़कों को 31 दिसंबर तक बेसहारा गौवंश से मुक्त करवाने को लेकर मंगलवार को लघु सचिवालय में हरियाणा गौ सेवा आयोग के चेयरमैन श्रवण कुमार गर्ग की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। उन्होंने बैठक में बेसहारा गायों को पकड़ने के दौरान व्यवधान उत्पन्न करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती से कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए।

बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए चेयरमैन ने कहा कि जिला की बेसहारा गाय सड़कों पर न घूमें, इसके लिए जरूरी है कि उन्हें पकड़ने के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया जाए और उन्हें जिला की गउशालाओं में पहुंचाया जाए।

उन्होंने जिला प्रशासन से कहा कि वे बेसहारा गायों को पकड़ने के लिए सर्वे करवाकर टीमों का गठन करें और विशेष अभियान चलाएं। बैठक में बताया गया कि जिला में पंजीकृत व गैर पंजीकृत मिलाकर कुल 23 गउशालाएं हैं।

