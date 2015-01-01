पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सबसे प्रदूषित दिन:हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ने से 56 प्वाइंट कम रहा एक्यूआई, पटाखों पर सख्त हुई पुलिस, कई गोदाम व दुकानें की सील

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
गुड़गांव. पुलिस ने सील की पटाखे की दुकान।
  • सोमवार सीजन का रहा था सबसे प्रदूषित दिन, मंगलवार को हवा चलने से मिली राहत

गुड़गांव में लगातार बढ़ते पॉल्यूशन से मंगलवार को हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ने से काफी हद तक राहत मिली। सोमवार का दिन सीजन में सबसे अधिक पॉल्यूशन वाला रहा था। मंगलवार को हवा की रफ्तार 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे से अधिक रहने से पॉल्यूशन हवा से उड़ गया, जिससे लोगों ने आंशिक राहत महसूस की। जबकि सोमवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स का स्तर 500 तक दर्ज किया गया था।

वहीं मंगलवार को सुबह से ही पूर्वाई हवा चलने से हवा में जमे पॉल्यूशन से जहां राहत मिली, वहीं विजिबिलिटी में भी काफी हद तक सुधार हुआ। मंगलवार को विजिबिलिटी 500 मीटर से अधिक रही और स्मॉग भी कम दिखाई दिया। वहीं दूसरी ओर बढ़ते पॉल्यूशन को लेकर पुलिस ने भी कार्रवाई करते हुए जिला के कई पटाखा गोदामों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए कई गोदामों व दुकानों को सील कर दिया।

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देशानुसार एनसीआर क्षेत्र में पर्यावरण प्रदुषण के चलते गुरुग्राम के जिलाधीश अमित खत्री ने पूरे जिला में सभी प्रकार के पटाखों की बिक्री व पटाखे चलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। खत्री ने अपने आदेशों में नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देशों का हवाला देते हुए कहा है कि पूरे एनसीआर क्षेत्र, जो कि अत्यधिक वायु प्रदूषण के प्रभाव में है, में ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने सभी प्रकार के पटाखे उपयोग करने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है।

ट्रिब्यूनल ने सभी प्रकार के पटाखों के उपयोग को नागरिकों के स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक बताया है और कहा है कि यह फेफड़ों और आंखों विशेषकर अस्थमा से ग्रस्त बुजुर्गों की जान को खतरे में डाल सकता है। पटाखों का उपयोग एनसीआर क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण की समस्या को और गहरा सकता है जो कि पहले से ही स्मॉग तथा जहरीली गैसों की वजह से अत्यंत प्रदूषित है।

नागरिकों के स्वास्थ के मद्देनजर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल तथा हरियाणा राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण के आदेशों की पालना करते हुए जिलाधीश ने जिला गुरुग्राम में सभी प्रकार के पटाखे चलाने व बिक्री पर पूर्णरूप से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। आदेशों की अवहेलना करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जिलाधीश खत्री ने पुलिस आयुक्त, सभी उप मंडलधीशों सभी तहसीलदारों व नायब तहसीलदारों तथा प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारियों को आपसी तालमेल के साथ जिला में इन आदेशों की पालना सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है।

गुड़गांव में 500 से घटकर 444 एक्यूआई दर्ज
गुड़गांव के सेक्टर-51 में एक्यूआई 444 रहा, लेकिन न्यूनतम एक्यूआई 46 तक पहुंचने से दिन में राहत रही। यह राहत हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ने से मिली। वहीं विकास सदन में एक्यूआई 428 दर्ज, लेकिन न्यूनतम एक्यूआई 159 रहा। इसी तरह मानेसर में 410 एक्यूआई, जबकि न्यूनतम एक्यूआई 215 तक दर्ज किया गया

पुलिस ने कई दुकानों व गोदामों को किया सील
वहीं पुलिस प्रवक्ता सुभाष बोकन ने बताया कि नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेशों पर मंगलवार को गुड़गांव जिला में बने कई पटाखा गोदामों पर छापेमारी की गई। इस दौरान पटाखों की अवैध रूप से बिक्री करने को लेकर चार-पांच पटाखा गोदाम व दुकानों को सील करने की कार्रवाई की गई।

