दुष्कर्म:बीए की स्टूडेंट ने एलएलबी स्टूडेंट पर लगाया शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म का आरोप

गुड़गांव3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो

शादी का झांसा देकर बीए की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म करने व गर्भपात कराने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी एलएलबी का स्टूडेंट है। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी ने छात्रा के फोन करने पर उसे जातिसूचक शब्द कहकर शादी करने से इनकार कर दिया। सेक्टर-40 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। शनिवार को पुलिस ने आरोपी को अदालत में पेश किया जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया है।

मूलरूप से झुनझुनू राजस्थान निवासी 22 वर्षीय छात्रा बीए फाइनल ईयर की स्टूडेंट है और निजी कंपनी में कार्यरत है। उसकी दोस्ती अपनी सहेली के माध्यम से करीब 10 महीने पहले गांव पलासोली निवासी अमन शर्मा (23) से हुई थी। अमन वकालत का छात्र है।

कुछ दिन में ही यह दोस्ती उनकी प्यार में बदल गई और अमन ने उसे शादी करने के बहाने गुड़गांव बुला लिया। यहां छात्रा सेक्टर-40 थाना क्षेत्र में रहने लगी। इस दौरान अमन ने शादी का झांसा देकर उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए और उसके साथ सहमति संबंध में रहने लगा।

