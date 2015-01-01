पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंप का आयोजन:परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने को लेकर कॉरपोरेट सेक्टर में लगाए जा रहे हैं कैंप

गुड़गांव8 मिनट पहले
जिला में चल रहे परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) के लिये डेटा अपडेशन कार्य को और अधिक गति प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से अब पीपीपी शिविर कॉरपोरेट सेक्टर में भी लगाए जा रहे हैं । इससे कॉर्पोरेट सेक्टर के कर्मचारी भी अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए एनरोलमेन्ट करवा सकेंगे और जिनके परिवार का डाटा पहले से दर्ज है, वे उसको अपडेट करके उसके सही होने की पुष्टि हस्ताक्षर करके करेंगे तो उन्हें जल्द पीपीपी बनकर मिल जाएगा।

नोडल अधिकारी एवं अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त प्रशांत पवार ने बताया कि सरकारी योजनाओं तथा महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज जैसे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वाहन पंजीकरण, डोमिसाइल सर्टिफिकेट, जाति प्रमाण पत्र, आय प्रमाण पत्र आदि बनवाने के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य किया जाएगा, तब से पहचान पत्र बनवाने को लेकर लगाए जा रहे कैंपों में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी है। अब लोग अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए शिविर में लाइनों में लगे देखे जा सकते हैं।

