धोखाधड़ी:मेकअप आर्टिस्ट से सीआईएसएफ अधिकारी ने 90 हजार रुपए ठगे

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की

सेक्टर-90 निवासी मेकअप आर्टिस्ट को एडवांस पेमेंट भेजने के बहाने कथित सीआईएसएफ अधिकारी ने 90 हजार रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की। आरोप है कि कथित अधिकारी ने अपनी बहन की शादी के लिए उन्हें मेकअप करने के लिए बुक किया था। सेक्टर-10 थाना पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सेक्टर-90 न्यू टाउन हाइट्स निवासी रिया जोशी ने बताया कि वह मेकअप आर्टिस्ट हैं। उन्होंने स्वयं को शादीसागा डॉट कॉम पर पंजीकृत किया हुआ है। 21 अक्तूबर को उन्हें कथित सीआईएसएफ अधिकारी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने अपनी बहन की शादी के दौरान मेकअप करवाने के लिए बुकिंग की। इस पर रिया ने उन्हें एडवांस पेमेंट देकर बुकिंग कराने को कहा। अगले दिन कथित अधिकारी ने उन्हें व्हाट्सएप कॉल कर पेटीएम से रुपये भेजने की बात कही।

कथित अधिकारी ने उन्हें विश्वास दिलाने के लिए अपना आधार कार्ड भी उन्हें व्हाट्सएप किया। कुछ ही देर में उनके मोबाइल पर तीन ट्रांजेक्शन होने का संदेश आया। जांच की तो पता लगा कि रिया के खाते से ही करीब 90 हजार रुपये निकल गए। इस पर उन्होंने पुलिस के शिकायत दी। पुलिस ने जांच के उपरांत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। सेक्टर-10 थाना पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

