पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:सीएम फ्लाईंग ने एक ही बिल्डिंग में चल रहे 2 फर्जी कॉल सेंटरों का किया भंडाफोड़, 2 भाईयों समेत 3 संचालक अरेस्ट

गुड़गांव16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड़गांव. पकड़ा गया फर्जी कॉल सेंटर।
  • पुलिस टीम ने मौके से लैपटॉप, कम्प्यूटर हार्ड डिस्क एवं साढ़े आठ लाख रुपए किए बरामद

जिला में फर्जी काल सेंटरों के मिलने का सिलसिला खत्म नहीं हो रहा है। गत मंगलवार देर रात भी सीएम फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड ने एक ही बिल्डिंग में चल रहे एक साथ दो फर्जी काल सेंटरों का भंडाफोड़ किया। दोनों में अमेरिकी नागरिकों से ठगी किए जाने की सूचना मिली थी। इस सिलसिले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। काॅल सेंटर में काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों को पूछताछ के बाद छोड़ दिया गया।

इस महीने शहर में अब तक पांच फर्जी काल सेंटर पकड़े जा चुके हैं। कूपन व लॉटरी निकलने का झांसा देकर यूएसए के नागरिकों को ठगी किए जाने की बात सामने आई है। पुलिस टीम ने मौके से दो सगे भाइयों समेत तीन कॉल सेंटर संचालकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। टीम ने मौके से लैपटॉप, कम्प्यूटर हार्ड डिस्क एवं साढ़े आठ लाख रुपए बरामद किए। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया है।

मुख्यमंत्री उड़नदस्ते के डीएसपी इंद्रजीत व जिला निरीक्षक हरीश बुद्धिराजा ने बताया कि दोनों ही कॉल सेंटर में यूएसए के लोगों को एक से पांच हजार डॉलर की सरकारी सहायता देने का झांसा दिया जाता था। झांसे में आने वाले लोगों से गूगल कार्ड के जरिए 100 से 500 डॉलर लिए जाते थे।

इस सूचना के आधार पर सोहना रोड ‌‌स्थित स्पेज आईटी पार्क की चौथी मंजिल पर बने कार्यालयों में छापा मारा। यहां बिना बोर्ड लगाए दो कॉल सेंटर चल रहे थे। इसमें एक कॉल सेंटर दो सगे भाई लक्ष्मी नगर दिल्ली निवासी अंशुल (33) व अक्षय (34) चला रहे थे। इन दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

जांच में सामने आया कि तीनों आरोपी पहले फर्जी कॉल सेंटर में कार्य करते थे

प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया कि तीनों आरोपी पहले एक अन्य फर्जी कॉल सेंटर में कार्य करते थे। यहां से कार्य सीखने के बाद उन्होंने अधिक रुपये कमाने के लिए यह कॉल सेंटर शुरू किया। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। तीनों आरोपियों को रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

वहीं डीएसपी इन्द्रजीत ने बताया कि आरोपितों से पता किया जा रहा है कि कितने लोगों के साथ उन्होंने धोखाधड़ी की। उनसे कितने पैसे वसूले और किन-किन खातों में जमा कराए। उनके कब्जे से दो लैपटाप बरामद किए गए हैं। लैपटाप से भी काफी जानकारी हासिल होने की उम्मीद है। लोगों से अपील है कि यदि उनके पास कहीं भी फर्जी काल सेंटर के संचालित होने की सूचना है तो बताएं। सूचना मिलते ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

दिसंबर में पकड़े गए फर्जी कॉल सेंटर

  • 1 दिसंबर : सीएम फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड की टीम ने सेक्टर-28 इलाके में संचालित फर्जी काल सेंटर का भंडाफोड़
  • 8 दिसंबर: सेक्टर-45 इलाके में गुड़गांव पुलिस की साइबर क्राइम टीम ने फर्जी काल सेंटर का भंडाफोड़ किया
  • 9 दिसंबर: सेक्टर-61 इलाके में छापेमारी कर सीएम फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड की टीम ने किया फर्जी काल सेंटर का भंडाफोड़ किया था।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें