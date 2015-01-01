पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण 4 माह बाद सबसे अधिक जानलेवा हुआ, 19 दिन में ही 41 पेशेंट की हुई मौत

गुड़गांव36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जून के बाद नवंबर में हुई सबसे अधिक हुई मौत, नए केस मिलने में नवंबर महीना सबसे ऊपर पहुंचा

गुड़गांव में कोरोना संक्रमण के नए केस मिलने को लेकर नवंबर महीने में नए रिकॉर्ड बन रहे हैं। वहीं संक्रमण जून महीने के बाद सबसे अधिक जानलेवा भी हो गया है। नवंबर महीने के 19 दिन में ही जहां 11927 पेशेंट मिल चुके हैं, वहीं जून महीने में हुई 88 लोगों की मौत के बाद नवंबर महीने के 19 दिन में ही 41 लोग संक्रमण से दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

हालांकि नवंबर महीने में सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग सबसे तेजी से की जा रही है, लेकिन उतनी ही तेजी से पेशेंट भी मिल रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर प्रदेशभर में जहां स्कूली बच्चे व टीचर्स भी कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं, लेकिन गुड़गांव में अभी तक बच्चों में से कोई संक्रमित नहीं मिला है, जबकि 12 से अधिक टीचर अब तक कुल संक्रमित हुए हैं।

जिला में नवंबर महीने में संक्रमण की रफ्तार काफी तेज हो गई है। पिछले नौ महीने में जहां अब तक 41825 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं, वहीं नवंबर महीने के 19 दिन में ही 11927 पॉजिटिव केस मिल चुके हैं। ऐसे में 25.5 फीसदी पेशेंट नवंबर महीने के 19 दिन में ही मिले हैं। इसके अलावा जून के बाद पिछले चार महीने में सबसे अधिक मौत भी नवंबर महीने में ही हुई हैं।

गुड़गांव में भी बॉर्डर पर रैंडम टेस्टिंग करने का फैसला
दिल्ली की तर्ज पर अब गुड़गांव के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी शुक्रवार से बॉर्डर पर बाहरी लोगों की रैंडम टेस्टिंग करने का फैसला लिया है। यह टेस्टिंग दिल्ली-गुड़गांव सीमा व खेड़कीदौला टोल की जाएगी। जिससे रोजाना 50 हजार से अधिक लोगों का दिल्ली से गुड़गांव के बीच आना-जाना होता है।

नवंबर महीने में तेजी से की जा रही सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग
गुड़गांव में लगातार टेस्टिंग की क्षमता बढ़ाई जा रही है। यही वजह है कि जुलाई महीने में जहां 71077 लोगों की सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की गई थी। वहीं अगस्त में 63132, सितंबर महीने में 92554, अक्टूबर महीने में 94807 लोगों की टेस्टिंग व सैंपलिंग की गई। वहीं नवंबर महीने में गुड़गांव में अब तक 71519 लोगों की सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की जा चुकी है। जिससे नवंबर महीने में एक लाख से अधिक टेस्टिंग व सैंपलिंग का टारगेट पूरा हो सकता है। गुरुवार को अब तक सबसे अधिक 6036 सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें