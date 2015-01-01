पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्यारे को उम्रकैद:दुकानदार की हत्या के 3 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने सुनाई उम्रकैद की सजा

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

शहर के सदर बाजार में जनरेटर से दुकानदारों को बिजली सप्लाई देने की रंजिश में एक दुकानदार की हत्या के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए छह साल बाद अदालत ने तीन आरोपियों को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। शहर थाना पुलिस ने इस संबंध में 6 दिसंबर 2014 को हत्या समेत अन्य धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया था।

जिसमें बुधवार को सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत ने गवाह व सबूतों के आधार पर उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई। 6 दिसंबर 2014 को पुलिस कंट्रोम में सदर बाजार में एक युवक को गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में मृतक के भाई रमन चौहान निवासी अचार्यपुरी ने शिकायत दी थी कि उसके छोटे भाई गौरव चौहान ने जरनेटर से बिजली सप्लाई करने की दुकान कर रखी थी।

वहीं पर सचिन निवासी हेड़ाहेड़ी ने भी जरनेटर से बिजली सप्लाई करने की दुकान की हुई थी। दोनों का काम एक जैसा होने पर दोनों के बीच झगड़ा रहता था। इस रंजिश के चलते सचिन ने अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ मिलकर इसके भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद इस हत्या के मामले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

जिनकी पहचान अनिल उर्फ मोनू, महेश उर्फ मुन्नी व नरेन्द्र उर्फ सचिन जो सभी हेड़ाहेड़ी रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपियों के खिलाफ साक्ष्य व गवाह एकत्रित किए थे, जिन्हें अदालत में पेश किया था। बुधवार को अदालत ने फैसला सुनाते हुए पुलिस द्वारा दिए गए साक्ष्यों व गवाहों के आधार पर तीनों आरोपियों को दोषी करार दिया।

वहीं फैसला देते हुए हत्या के मामले में तीनों आरोपियों को उम्रकैद व एक लाख रुपए जुर्माना व शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत तीन वर्ष 30 हजार रुपए जुर्माने की सजा प्रति दोषी सजा सुनाई गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें