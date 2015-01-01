पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:हत्या, लूट व छीनाझपटी की वारदातों में शामिल 25 हजार के ईनामी बदमाश को क्राइम ब्रांच ने किया गिरफ्तार

गुड़गांव16 मिनट पहले
क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर-17 की टीम ने गत मंगलवार को ही इफको चौक से हत्या, लूट व छीना झपटी की वारदातों में शामिल 25 हजार रुपए के ईनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी फरवरी 2019 विजय बत्रा नामक प्रोपर्टी डीलर की हत्या में शामिल रहा था।

इसके अलावा करीब छह महीने पहले पटौदी क्षेत्र में कार छीनने और गोली चलाने की वारदात में भी शामिल था। आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है।इसी वर्ष 15 जून को पटौदी थाना क्षेत्र में हथियार के बदल पर कार छीनने की वारदात को अंजाम दिए जाने के संबंध में पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी।

जिसमें शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि कार खरीदने व बेचने की दुकान कर रखी है। 13 जून को इसकी दुकान पर दो युवक आए और कहने लगे कि एक स्वीफ्ट कार खरीदनी है तो इसने उन्हें अपनी आईडी देने के लिए कहा। जिस पर एक लड़के ने अपनी आधार कार्ड की फोटो कॉपी इसको दी जिसमें उसका नाम रघु निवासी गांव ढोरका गुड़गांव लिखा था।

फिर उन्होंने इससे एक कार स्वीफ्ट वीडीआई की ट्राईल ली और यह कहकर चले गए की गाडी ठीक है, सोमवार को ले जाएंगे। 15 जून को दोपहर दोनों युवक एक और साथी के साथ दुकान पर आए और कहा कि इन्हें फिर से गाडी की ट्रायल लेनी है। यह उन युवकों के साथ गाडी की ट्रायल के लिए गुड़गांव रोड पर चल दिए। जोड़ी गांव के पास पहुंचे तो उसने कहा कि ट्रायल बहुत हो गया।

गाडी को वापस मोड़ो, जिस पर ड्राइवर के साथ में बैठे युवक ने कहा कि पन्ना इसको गोली मार जिस पर ड्राइवर सीट पर बैठे पन्ना ने कहा मार दे, जिस पर उस युवक ने पिस्टल निकालकर उसकी तरफ फायर किया तो उसने अपना बचाव कर लिया। गोली उसके साथ बैठे उनके साथी रघु को के पेट में लगी।

जिस पर उन्होंनें गाडी रोकी और उसके साथ मारपीट की और गोली मारने की कोशिश की लेकिन फायर नही हुआ। इसके बाद युवकों ने गाड़ी से नीचे फेंक दिया और कार लूटकर फरार हो गए।

