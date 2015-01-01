पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्देश:शिक्षकों की कमी को पूरा करेंगे डाइट के लेक्चरर, 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाओं की करवाएंगे पढ़ाई

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • आंतरिक समायोजन को लेकर 15 तक हार्ड व सॉफ्ट कॉपी के माध्यम से जानकारी भेजनी होगी

10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड कक्षा के छात्रों की पढ़ाई में शिक्षकों की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान डाइट की मदद ली जाएगी। इन संस्थानों में शिक्षा संकाय में मौजूद लेक्चरर स्कूली शिक्षा के तहत बच्चों को पढ़ाएंगे। ताकि मौजूदा शिक्षकों की कमी को पूरा किया जा सके।

शिक्षा निदेशालय ने इस बारे में प्रदेश के सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों और जिला शिक्षण एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों के प्राचार्य को पत्र लिखा है कि स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए वर्तमान में नियुक्त शिक्षकों के माध्यम से इसकी पूर्ति की जाए। विभिन्न विषयों में विषयवार आवश्यकता को देखते हुए यह प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा।

दरअसल, डाइट में शिक्षकों के पास इन दिनों शिक्षण कार्य के साथ-साथ अन्य कार्यों का कोई भार नहीं है। ऐसे में इन शिक्षकों की मौजूदगी को देखते हुए ही निदेशालय की ओर से यह फैसला लिया गया है ताकि स्कूलों में भी शिक्षकों की कमी छात्रों के अनुपात को देखते हुए इसकी पूर्ति हो सके।

कोविड के चलते सुचारू रूप से कक्षाओं का संचालन वर्तमान सेशन में नहीं हो पाया। ऐसे में बोर्ड कक्षाएं इससे अधिक प्रभावित न हो इसलिए डाइट के लेक्चरर की मदद भी अब ली जाएगी। निदेशालय ने समायोजन को लेकर सभी जिलों में उपलब्ध शिक्षकों की संख्या की जानकारी भी मांगी है। ताकि उसके आधार पर एक कॉमन रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा सके।

डाइट में नियुक्त लेक्चरर, पीजीटी समायोजन को लेकर आपसे परामर्श के बाद विभिन्न जिलों के स्कूलों में जहां आवश्यक कार्य भार की आवश्यकता है, उसके अनुसार उन्हें नियुक्त किया जाएगा। वही जिलों में नियुक्त बाइट और गेटी में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों के लिए आंतरिक समायोजन प्रस्ताव अभी जारी नहीं किया गया है। आंतरिक समायोजन को लेकर 15 दिसंबर तक हार्ड और सॉफ्ट कॉपी के माध्यम से जानकारी भेजनी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें