फॉलोअप:पत्नी के प्रेम प्रसंग से परेशान डाॅक्टर ने मरने से पहले लिखा था पत्नी के नाम संदेश

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डाॅक्टर ने संदेश में लिखा-वह उनसे प्यार करता है और मरने के बाद भी करता रहेगा

पत्नी के प्रेमप्रसंग से परेशान मेदांता अस्पताल के चिकित्सक मनुज सोढी ने मरने से पहले अलमारी पर अपनी पत्नी के लिए प्यार भरा संदेश लिखा था। डाक्टर ने संदेश में लिखा कि वह उनसे प्यार करता है और मरने के बाद भी करता रहेगा। मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची सेक्टर-50 थाना पुलिस ने उस मार्कर को भी कब्जे में लिया है, जिससे चिकित्सक ने यह संदेश लिखा था।

पुलिस को जांच के दौरान एक इंजेक्शन चिकित्सक के बिस्तर व दूसरा शौचालय से मिला है, जिसे जांच के ‌लिए भेजा गया है। पुलिस ने रविवार को मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम कराया। पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि मृतक के शरीर पर कोई निशान नहीं मिला है। मौत के कारण जानने के लिए बिसरा को लैब में भेजा गया है।

लैब रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही पता लग पाएगा कि इंजेक्शन में जहर था अथवा कोई दवा। वहीं पुलिस ने बताया कि उन्हें जब सूचना मिली तब तक पड़ोसियों ने शव को अस्पताल भिजवा दिया था। पड़ोसियों से पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि जिस वक्त चिकित्सक ने इंजेक्शन लगाया उस वक्त उनकी पत्नी मोनिका सोढी व बेटी भी घर पर ही थी। दोनों अपने कार्य में व्यस्त थी।

जब बेटी अपने पिता को चाय देने के लिए कमरे में गई तो मनुज सोढी को बेसुध पाया। इसके बाद उसने शोर मचाते हुए अपनी मां को बुलाया और पड़ोसियों को एकत्र किया। पड़ोसियों ने ही मनुज के 70 वर्षीय पिता विनोद कुमार सोढी को फोन कर इसकी सूचना दी थी।

पुलिस का कहना है कि मृतक मऩुज के पिता विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी बहु मोनिका का पुराने मकान मालिक राकेश कॉल के साथ प्रेम प्रसंग तीन साल से चल रहा था जिससे आहत होकर उसके बेटे ने आत्महत्या की है। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। फिलहाल किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

