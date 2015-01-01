पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस:डाॅक्टरों ने मिक्सोपैथी के विरोध में बंद रखी ओपीडी, नागरिक अस्पताल की ओपीडी में ज्यादा रही भीड़

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
. पत्रकार वार्ता करते हुए आईएमए के डॉक्टर।

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के आह्वान पर एलोपैथी के डाक्टरों ने शुक्रवार को हड़ताल रखी और सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक सभी ओपीडी बंद रखी। जबकि इमरजेंसी सेवाएं चलती रही। इस दौरान शहर के छोटे-बड़े प्राइवेट अस्पतालों, नर्सिंग होम और क्लीनिक में शुक्रवार को ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रहने से ओपीडी में नियमित जांच कराने पहुंचे मरीजों को डाक्टरों का परामर्श नहीं मिला और उन्हें निराश होकर वापस लौट गए।

हालांकि प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल का थोड़ा बहुत असर सरकारी अस्पताल पर देखने को मिला। शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-10 नागरिक अस्पताल में अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा ओपीडी में मरीज की भीड़ ज्यादा रही। सरकारी अस्पतालों में चिकित्सीय सेवाएं सामान्य तौर पर जारी रही।

सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में आपातकालीन सुविधाओं के अलावा ओपीडी भी सुचारू रूप से चली और पूरे समय चिकित्सक ओपीडी में ही बैठे रहे। जबकि प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के चिकित्सक सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति देने के फैसले के विरोध में हड़ताल पर रहे और उन्होंने अपनी ओपीडी बंद रख किसी भी मरीज को नहीं देखा।

मरीजों को एक से दूसरे अस्पताल व नर्सिंग होम के चक्कर भी काटने पड़े, लेकिन सभी जगह चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के वजह से ओपीडी बंद मिली और उन्हें सरकारी अस्पताल में दिखाकर या मेडिकल स्टोर से अपने मर्ज की दवा लेनी पड़ी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें