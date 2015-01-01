पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीटीपी की तोड़फोड़:डीटीपी ने भवानी इंकलेव में लोगों को जबरन घरों से निकाल कर मकानों पर बोला हमला

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
गुड़गांव. तोड़फोड़ करता डीटीपी का दस्ता।
  • 12 एकड़ में भवानी इंकलेव कालोनी में पिछले कई साल से बने 20 मकानों को ढहा दिया गया
  • प्रभावितों ने विरोध करते हुए किया सोहना रोड हाइवे जाम

मंगलवार को हुई तोड़फोड़ के विरोध में देर रात 9:00 बजे कॉलोनी के लोगों ने सोना रोड हाईवे को एक बार फिर जाम कर दिया। और सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान डीटीपी के खिलाफ भी लोगों ने नारेबाजी करते हुए अपना रोष व्यक्त किया। मतलब है कि कॉलोनी में हुई तोड़फोड़ के दौरान 20 मकानों को तोड़ा गया था जिसको लेकर लोगों में भारी रोष बना हुआ है।

सोहना रोड हाइवे पर मंगलवार दोपहर बाद लोगों ने उस समय ट्रैफिक जाम कर दिया, जब डीटीपी ने कई घंटे तक अवैध कालोनी में लोगों को जबरन घरों से निकाल कर पीला पंजा चलाया। इस कार्रवाई को लेकर लोगों में दोपहर 11 बजे से ही असंतोष बनने लगा था। करीब 12 एकड़ में मारुति कुंज के नजदीक भवानी इंकलेव कालोनी में पिछले कई साल से बने 20 मकानों को ढहा दिया गया।

इस दौरान लोगों ने आरोप लगाया कि कई ऐसे मकानों पर जेसीबी चला दी गई, जिनमें लोग रह रहे थे। कई महिलाओं को पुलिस ने जबरन मकान से बाहर निकालकर तोड़फोड़ की कार्यवाई की तो लोगों ने दोपहर बाद करीब साढ़े तीन बजे सोहना रोड पर पहुंचकर ट्रैफिक रोक दिया। लेकिन कार्रवाई इसके बावजूद भी नहीं रोकी गई पुलिस ने वीडियोग्राफी की तो लोग इधर-उधर भाग गए।

हालांकि भोंडसी थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि सोहना रोड जाम नहीं किया। जबकि डीटीपी आरएस बाठ ने कहा कि लोगों ने करीब आधे घंटे तक सोहना रोड हाइवे पर ट्रैफिक जाम किया। डीटीपी बाठ ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह मारुतिकुंज के नजदीक काटी गई भवानी इंकलेव कालोनी में 100 पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ कार्रवाई शुरू की गई।

इस दौरान 20 मकानों व 50 डीपीसी को तोड़ते हुए कई कमर्शियल भवनों को भी तोड़ दिया गया। इस दौरान लोगों ने विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया। दोपहर बाद विरोध बढ़ता चला गया और सोहना रोड पर करीब 400 लोग एकत्रित हो गए। जैसे ही डीटीपी व मारुति कुंज व भोंडसी थाना पुलिस को इस बारे में सूचना मिली तो पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया।

लेकिन लोगों ने एक नहीं सुनी और डीटीपी की तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई को रोकने की मांग की। लेकिन पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक जाम कर रहे लोगों की वीडियोग्राफी करनी शुरू कर दी। जिससे लोग पुलिस कार्रवाई होने से डरकर इधर-उधर भाग गए।

कई महिलाओं को मकानों से निकालकर की कार्यवाई

मकान मालिकों ने आरोप लगाया कि डीटीपी के तोड़फोड़ दस्ते ने कई महिलाओं को उनके मकान से निकालकर तोड़फोड़ की। महिलाएं अपने मकान को बचाने के लिए डीटीपी के सामने गिड़गिड़ाती रही, लेकिन डीटीपी ने उनकी एक नहीं सुनी।

वहीं डीटीपी ने कहा कि कुछ महिलाएं बहाने बनाकर अपने आपको बीमार बताकर मकान से बाहर नहीं निकल रही थी। ऐसे में पुलिस ने महिलाओं को बाहर निकाला और कार्रवाई को आगे बढ़ाया। लोगों के अनुसार ऐसे तीन से चार मकान तोड़ दिए गए, जिनमें परिवार रह रहे थे। जो पूरी तरह गलत ठहराया।

