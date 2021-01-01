पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:कोविड महामारी के कारण 9वीं व 11वीं के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अब 15 फरवरी तक एडमिशन का मौका

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
कोविड-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर 9वीं और 11वीं कक्षा के लिए एडमिशन की तारीख 15 फरवरी कर दी गई हैं। शिक्षा निदेशालय ने मंगलवार को सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि दोनों ही नॉन बोर्ड कक्षाओं में दोबारा से एडमिशन लिए जाएंगे। ऐसे में सभी स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल को इस बारे में सूचित किया जाए और जो छात्र पहले एडमिशन से चूक गए थे, उन्हें दोबारा से एडमिशन का मौका मिल पाएगा। 2020-21 के सेशन के तहत यह एडमिशन करवाएं जाएंगे। दरअसल, 2020-21 का सेशन सरकारी स्कूलों में एनरोलमेंट के लिए शानदार रहा। गुड़गांव में पहली से 12वीं कक्षा में 6226 छात्रों ने प्राइवेट स्कूलों से सरकारी स्कूलों का रुख किया। जिसमें फरीदाबाद जिले के 9798 छात्र भी शामिल रहे।

राज्य स्तर पर बात करें तो एक लाख 46 हजार 439 छात्रों ने कोविड-19 दौर में सरकारी स्कूलों में दाखिला लिया है। ऐसे में प्राइवेट स्कूलों से सरकारी स्कूल में एडमिशन लेने वाले छात्रों को मौका दिया जा रहा है कि वह एडमिशन लेकर हरियाणा बोर्ड के तहत आगामी वर्ष में दसवीं और बारहवीं की परीक्षाओं में शामिल हो। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी इंदू बोकन ने बताया कि सभी को इस बारे में सूचित कर दिया गया है। छात्र अपने सभी प्रमाण पत्रों के साथ इन दोनों कक्षाओं में एडमिशन के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

