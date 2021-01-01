पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:किसान निकलेंगे ट्रेक्टर रैली, लॉ एंड आर्डर को संभालेंगे चार हजार पुलिस कर्मी

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
गुड़गांव. ट्रेक्टर रैली की तैयारी करते किसान नेता।
गुड़गांव. ट्रेक्टर रैली की तैयारी करते किसान नेता।
  • किसान आंदोलन की पर्चियां बांटते एक युवक गिरफ्तार सोमवार को सीआइएसएफ ने एक व्यक्ति को किया काबू

जिला में गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर जहां किसान संगठन ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालेंगे, वहीं लॉ एंड ऑर्डर के लिए जिला में 12 एसीपी, 40 से भी अधिक इंस्पेक्टर, चार हजार पुलिस कर्मी लगाए गए हैं। जिनमें पुलिस राइडर्स टीमें, पुलिस पीसीआर टीमें, इंटेलीजेंस टीमें, क्रेन व फायर ब्रिगेड टीमें शामिल रहेंगी, पुलिस बल का निरीक्षण उच्च अधिकारियों व थाना प्रबंधकों द्वारा समय- समय पर किया जाएगा।

सभी थाना प्रभारी, क्राइम ब्रांच स्टाफ व ट्रैफिक पुलिस को अपनी टीम के साथ अपने क्षेत्र में गश्त की जाएगी। गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैलियों व अन्य गतिविधियों पर भी खास नजर रखी जा रही है। किसान आंदोलन की पर्चियां बांटते एक युवक गिरफ्तार सोमवार को सीआइएसएफ ने एक व्यक्ति को काबू किया। वह कृषि कानूनों से संबंधित पर्चियां बांट रहा था।

मेट्रो थाना पुलिस ने भी अपने इलाके में सक्रियता बढ़ा दी है। समारोह को देखते हुए मेट्रो स्टेशनों की सभी पार्किंग को सोमवार दोपहर दो बजे से खाली करा दिया गया है। मंगलवार दोपहर दो बजे तक केवल मेट्रो के कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों के अलावा सीआइएसएफ के जवानों के वाहन ही पार्किंग का उपयोग कर सकेंगे।

हालांकि हुडा सिटी सेंटर मेट्रो स्टेशन की पार्किंग होली, स्वतंत्रता दिवस व गणतंत्र दिवस पर खाली की जाती है। वहीं दूसरी ओर सीआइएसएफ के जवानों की न केवल अगले आदेश तक छुट्टियां बंद कर दी गई हैं बल्कि ड्यटी आठ घंटे की बजाय 12 घंटे की कर दी गई है जिससे कि मैन पावर की कमी न रहे।

फर्रुखनगर अनाज अनाज मंडी से शुरू होगी रैली
उधर, फर्रुखनगर में गणतंत्र दिवस पर 12 बजे क्षेत्र के किसान ट्रैक्टरों पर तिरंगा ध्वज लगा रैली निकालेंगे। रैली का आरंभ अनाज मंडी फर्रुखनगर से किया जाएगा। किसान नेता चौधरी धर्मपाल गुरावलिया, कृष्ण पंडित पातली ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर आयोजित सरकारी कार्यक्रम के उपरांत क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों किसान ट्रैक्टरों पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज लगा कर अनाज मंडी फर्रुखनगर में एकत्रित होंगे।

रैली में शामिल ट्रैक्टर अनाज मंडी से चल कर बस अडडा, दिल्ली गेट, राजीव चौक, नगरपालिका भवन , संस्कृति मॉडल सीनियर सेंकेडरी स्कूल, झज्जर रोड, बाईपास होते हुए वायां सुल्तानपुर रोड से अनाज मंडी में ही समापन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि रैली शांति के साथ अनुशासन में निकाली जाएगी।

मेवात में प्रशासन ने तय किए रैली रूट
मेवात में हरियाणा- राजस्थान किसान मोर्चा ने राजस्थान सीमा पर सुनहेड़ा बॉर्डर से तकरीबन 45 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर पुन्हाना क्षेत्र में ही ट्रैक्टर रैली करने का रूट जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक होने के बाद फाइनल कर लिया है।

राहगीरों को किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत ना हो , इसीलिए सुनहेड़ा बॉर्डर से रैली की शुरुआत कर पुनहाना-पिनगवां से शिकरावा होते हुए वापस पुनहाना-सुनहेड़ा बॉर्डर पर यह ट्रैक्टर यात्रा समाप्त होगी। सोमवार को लघु सचिवालय नूंह में डीसी धीरेंद्र खड़गटा, एसपी नरेंद्र सिंह बिजारनियां से मुलाकात के बाद एसडीएम पुन्हाना रणबीर ढाका एवं डीएसपी विवेक चौधरी के साथ काफी देर तक बातचीत हुई।

मानेसर तक ट्रैक्टर मार्च| संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा क प्रतिनिधि रमजान चौधरी ने बताया कि राजस्थान सीमा पर बैठे किसान मानेसर तक ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाल वापिस शाहजहांपुर बार्डर पहुंचेंगे। जबकि मेवात के किसान जो सुन्हेड़ा-जुरहेड़ा बार्डर पर बैठे किसानों को हरियाणा के नूंह व पलवल जिलों के रूटों पर ही अपना मार्च निकालेंगे। मेवात के किसानों का जत्था प्रात: 8 बजे इस बार्डर पर एकत्रित हो 9 बजे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे।

ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त| जिलाधीश धीरेंद्र खड़गटा ने मेवात में कानून, शांति व्यवस्था एवं किसी अप्रिय घटना को रोकने के लिए अधिकारियों को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया है।

