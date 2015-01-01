पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:ज्वेलर की दुकान में हथियार के बल पर 150 ग्राम सोने के आभूषण लूट के मामले में पांच आरोपी गिरफ्तार

गुड़गांव2 दिन पहले
  • गत 19 सितंबर को सदर बाजार के नजदीक दिया था वारदात को अंजाम

करीब दो महीने पहले अंगूठी खरीदने के बहाने एक-एक कर घुसे पांच आरोपियों द्वारा ज्वेलर की दुकान में हथियार के बल पर लूटपाट व मारपीट करने के पांच आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इन आरोपियों में से तीन गुड़गांव के निवासी हैं।

जबकि एक कैथल हरियाणा और पांचवां आरोपी मूलरूप से मध्यप्रदेश के नौगांव का रहने वाला है और किराए पर कापसहेड़ा में रह रहा था। सभी आरोपियों को पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जहां से रिमांड पर ले लिया।

गत 19 सितंबर की दोपहर बाद पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में एक फोन पर रोशनपुरा सदर बाज़ार निवासी भूप सिंह ज्वेलर्स की दुकान से गाड़ी में सवार होकर आए युवकों ने हथियार के दम पर ज्वैलरी लूटने की सूचना मिली थी। जिस पर पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई।

जहां पर दुकान के मालिक राजबीर वर्मा निवासी 279/13 रोशनपुरा सदर बाज़ार ने एक लिखित शिकायत के माध्यम से बताया कि इसकी मुस्द्धी लाल ज्वेलर्स के नाम से दुकान ज्वेलर की दुकान है। 19 सितंबर की दोपहर करीब 3.30 बजे यह अपनी दुकान पर बैठा हुआ था। उसी समय दो लड़के इसकी दुकान पर आए, जिनमें एक लड़के ने जो तगड़ा सा था, जिसने आकर उसे सगाई के लिए एक अंगूठी दिखाने को कहा।

साथ ही उसने 35-40 हज़ार की अंगूठी दिखाने की बात कही। तभी इसने अपने काउंटर में से अंगूठी की ट्रे निकाली तभी बाहर से आए लड़के ने काउंटर के अंदर आकर इसे दबोच लिया व इसके काउंटर में रखी तीन ट्रे सोने के आभूषणों की निकाल कर बाहर खड़ी सफ़ेद रंग की कार में बैठकर भाग गए। इस शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की।

सेक्टर-17 क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए गत गुरुवार की रात को वरुण उर्फ सोनू निवासी जोगियों वाला मोहल्ला कैथल, मिंटू निवासी, यू-ब्लॉक, नाथुपुर, हर्ष उर्फ सागर निवासी रविदास मंदिर बादशाहपुर, टोनी निवासी रामगढ़ सैक्टर- 67 व सुनील कुमार निवासी गांव मानपुरा थाना नौगांव जिला छतरपुर, मध्य-प्रदेश जो अभी हाल कापसहेड़ा में रहता है, को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां पुलिस की मांग पर पांच दिन के रिमांड पर सौंपा गया है।

