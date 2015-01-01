पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्देश:सरकारी स्कूलों को 16 नवंबर तक एमआईएस पोर्टल पर डालनी होगी पाठ्य पुस्तकों की डिमांड

गुड़गांव6 मिनट पहले
  • स्कूलों में भी केवल नौवीं से 12वीं के छात्र ही कक्षा लेने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं

सरकारी स्कूलों को 16 नवंबर तक पाठ्य पुस्तकों की डिमांड एमआईएस पोर्टल के माध्यम से भेजनी होगी। शिक्षा निदेशालय ने पहली से आठवीं स्कूलों से यह जानकारी मांगी है। ऐसे में अगर कोई स्कूल 16 नवंबर तक रिपोर्ट नहीं भेजता है तो इसके जिम्मेदार स्कूल खुद होंगे। जिससे अगले सेशन में परेशानी भी हो सकती हैं, दरअसल कोरोना काल के चलते आधे से भी ज्यादा शैक्षणिक सत्र निकल चुका है।

स्कूलों में भी केवल नौवीं से 12वीं के छात्र ही कक्षा लेने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। आगामी नए सत्र में पहली से आठवीं की निशुल्क किताबों को भिजवाने के लिए शिक्षा निदेशालय ने खाका तैयार किया है। निदेशालय की ओर से शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-22 के लिए पाठ्य पुस्तकों की डिमांड मांगी है। इस बार यह डिमांड स्कूल स्तर पर ही भेजी जा रही है। एमआईएस पोर्टल पर यह जानकारी स्कूलों की ओर से उपलब्ध करवाई जानी हैं।

इसके बाद ही पाठ्य पुस्तकें उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए छपाई का काम शुरू हो पाएगा। निदेशालय ने स्पष्ट किया है कि अगर कोई स्कूल सूचना नहीं भरता है या गलत जानकारी देता है तो इसके लिए स्कूल मुखिया खुद जिम्मेदार होंगे। वहीं 30 सितंबर 2020 की छात्र संख्या के आधार पर आगामी सत्र 2021-22 के लिए पाठ्य पुस्तकों की मांग ऑनलाइन स्कूलों को भरनी होंगी।

