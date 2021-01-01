पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लिंग जांच गिरोह का पर्दाफाश:गुड़गांव का दलाल दिल्ली में करवाता था लिंग परीक्षण, पांच गिरफ्तार

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
गुड़गांव. लिंग जांच गिरोह के आरोपियों के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पकड़े गए सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के तहत कर लिया मुकदमा दर्ज

गुड़गांव के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने गर्भ में लिंग परीक्षण करने और गर्भपात कराने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश किया है। गुड़गांव की गर्भवती महिलाओं को दिल्ली में ले जाकर लिंग परीक्षण कराने वाला एक दलाल समेत कुल पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने फर्जी ग्राहक तैयार कर 70 हजार रुपए में लिंग जांच करवाने को कहा तो दलाल तैयार हो गया। ऐसे में आरोपियों को नजफगढ़ में गुड़गांव के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने छापेमारी कर रंगेहाथ पकड़ लिया और पुलिस को सौंप दिया। इस संबंध में पीएनडीटी एक्ट समेत विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

दिल्ली के नजफगढ़ में चल रहा था फर्जी अल्ट्रासाउंड केन्द्र

सिविल सर्जन डा. विरेन्द्र यादव गुड़गांव को सूचना मिली सेक्टर-5 गुड़गांव का रहने वाला दलाल जिसका नाम सतीश है, वह दिल्ली के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में गुड़गांव से गर्भवती महिलाओं को ले जाकर उनके गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे की लिंग जांच करवाता है और लड़की होने पर उनका गर्भपात भी करवाता है। इसकी एवज में वह 70 से 80 हजार वसूलता है। जिसकी जांच सिविल सर्जन ने डॉक्टर अनिल व डॉक्टर दीपांशु को सौंपी।

इसके लिए एक नकली ग्राहक पूनम को अपने साथ चलने के लिए कहा जिसके बाद टीम ने पूनम को 75 हजार रुपए के नोट नंबर दर्ज करने के बाद सौंप दिए। उसे लेकर सेक्टर-5पहुंचे और सतीश के फोन नंबर पर फोन से फोन करवाया। सतीश ने नकली ग्राहक व एक अन्य को सेक्टर-5 चौक पर बुलाया, जहां से वह एक गाड़ी में उन्हें बैठाकर नजफगढ़ दिल्ली ले गया। वहां पर उनकी मुलाकात पवन नाम के एक लड़के से हुई।

पवन ने अपने फोन से किसी से बात की और कुछ देर बाद तीन महिलाएं नजफगढ़ सरकारी अस्पताल के पास पहुंची जिन्होंने सतीश से 50 हजार रुपए लिए और नकली ग्राहक को अंकुर अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर पर ले कर गए, जहां पर डॉ. विमल के द्वारा अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाया गया। उसके घर में लड़की होना बताया, जिसके बाद नकली ग्राहक ने इशारा करके टीम को अंदर आने को कहा।

इशारा मिलते ही टीम अंदर आ गई और मौके पर तीनों महिलाएं, दलाल सतीश और पवन को पकड़ लिया। डॉक्टर से 22 हजार रुपए बरामद हुए। 25 हजार रुपए सतीश से व महिलाओं से 13 हजार रुपए बरामद किए गए। दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को सूचित कर के मौके पर बुलाया गया। इस मामले में पकड़े गए सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

