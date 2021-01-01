पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:ई-ऑफिस प्रणाली लागू करने में गुड़गांव 5.7 के स्कोर के साथ प्रदेश में दूसरे स्थान पर

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी परियोजना के परियोजना निदेशक डाॅ. राकेश ने की समीक्षा

मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी परियोजना के परियोजना निदेशक डा. राकेश गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को ई-|ऑफिस संचालन की प्रगति की समीक्षा करते हुए प्रदेश के सभी जिलों को निर्देश दिए कि जिला में कार्यरत सभी विभाग ई-ऑफिस पर ‘ऑनबोर्ड‘ हो जाने चाहिए और प्रत्येक यूजर सप्ताह में कम से कम 10 फाईलों को मूव करें। उन्होंने बताया कि ई-ऑफिस प्रणाली लागू करने में गुड़गांव जिला 5.7 के स्कोर के साथ प्रदेश में यमुनानगर के बाद दूसरे स्थान पर है।

यमुनानगर का स्कोर 6.7 रहा है। डा. गुप्ता मंगलवार को चंडीगढ मुख्यालय से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से सरकार के फलैगशिप कार्यक्रमों के क्रियान्वयन की प्रगति की समीक्षा कर रहे थे। ई-ऑफिस प्रणाली लागू करने की समीक्षा के दौरान अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त प्रशांत पंवार ने बताया कि गुरूग्राम जिला में संचालित कुल 44 सरकारी विभागों में से 42 विभाग ई-ऑफिस पर ऑनबोर्ड लाइव हो चुके हैं, केवल पुलिस और सेक्रटरी आरटीए विभाग ही रहते हैं जो अभी तक इस प्रणाली से नहीं जुड़ पाए हैं। इन दोनों विभागों में भी ई-आॅफिस प्रणाली लागू करने की कार्यवाही चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser