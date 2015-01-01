पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Gurgaon Was Ranked First By Registering 40.1% In The State Under Asha Career Counseling Program.

काउंसलिंग प्रोग्राम:उम्मीद करियर काउंसलिंग प्रोग्राम के तहत प्रदेश में 40.1% रजिस्ट्रेशन कराकर गुड़गांव प्रथम स्थान पर रहा

गुड़गांव7 मिनट पहले
उम्मीद करियर काउंसलिंग प्रोग्राम के तहत गुड़गांव जिला प्रदेश स्तर पर पहले स्थान पर रहा। शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से उम्मीद पोर्टल रजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर डिस्ट्रिक्ट वाइज रिपोर्ट जारी की है। जिसमें गुड़गांव के सबसे अधिक 40.1 प्रतिशत छात्रों ने अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया है।

वहीं दूसरे स्थान पर करनाल के 38.6 फीसदी के साथ, तीसरे स्थान पर रोहतक 29.1 फीसदी, चौथे स्थान पर झज्जर जिले ने 26.9 फीसदी के साथ अपनी जगह बनाई। फरीदाबाद 12.3 प्रतिशत के साथ 11वें स्थान पर, यमुनानगर जिले ने प्रोग्राम के तहत अभी तक सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन करते हुए 6.4 छात्रों का ही रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया है।

बुधवार को जिला शिक्षा विभाग कार्यालय में जिले के टॉप-10 स्कूलों को उनके बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए सम्मानित भी किया गया। इन स्कूलों ने जिले में सबसे पहले 100 प्रतिशत रजिस्ट्रेशन अपने छात्रों का करवाया। इस मौके पर कनिका और डिस्ट्रिक्ट काउंसलर रजनी शर्मा भी मौजूद रही। अब अवसर और समीक्षा ऐप में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले स्कूलों को भी जल्द सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

मॉडल संस्कृति सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल से प्रिंसिपल आशा मिगलानी, हसनपुर हाईस्कूल से प्रिंसिपल अंजू शर्मा, इस्लामपुर सरकारी स्कूल से प्रिंसिपल राजकुमार बंसल, घामरोज स्कूल से फिरदोस, पटौदी सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल से अनीता अरोड़ा, बेगमपुर खटोला स्कूल से सुमन कुमारी, चंदू हाई स्कूल से स्नेहलता, गुड़गांव विलेज स्कूल से संगीता शर्मा, सेक्टर 4/7 सरकारी स्कूल से सुमन शर्मा और कादरपुर स्कूल से पूनम विश्नोई को सम्मानित किया गया।

