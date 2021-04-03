पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण:स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने गुड़गांव से प्रदेश में 4.50 लाख फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने के अभियान की शुरुआत की

गुड़गांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड़गांव. कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाते पुलिस आयुक्त के के राव। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुड़गांव. कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाते पुलिस आयुक्त के के राव।
  • वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने गुरूग्राम पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय परिसर में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर में वैक्सीन लगवाया

हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य तथा गृहमंत्री अनिल विज ने गुरुवार को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के प्रदेशभर में दूसरे चरण की शुरूआत गुड़गांव से की। उन्होंने गुड़गांव के पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय में बनाए गए वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर का रीबन काटकर इस टीकाकरण अभियान का शुभारंभ किया।

दूसरे चरण के अभियान के पहले दिन गुड़गांव के उपायुक्त डा. यश गर्ग तथा पुलिस आयुक्त केके राव ने वैक्सीन लगवाकर अन्य फ्रंट लाईन वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। दोनों वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने गुरूग्राम पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय परिसर में बनाए गए वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर में वैक्सीन लगवाया। इस मौके पर मीडिया प्रतिनिधियों से बातचीत करते हुए प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य एवं गृहमंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा कि इस दूसरे चरण में प्रदेश में पुलिस, होमगार्ड, राजस्व तथा स्थानीय निकायों के 4.50 लाख फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण में हैल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को कोरोना से बचाव के टीके लगाए गए थे, जिसमें लगभग 65 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों ने टीके लगवाए। अब दूसरे चरण में फ्रंटलाइन पर काम करने वाले वर्कर्स में निकाय कर्मी, सफाई कर्मचारी, पुलिस, सिविल डिफेंस के कर्मचारी, जेल का स्टाफ, पंचायती राज संस्थाएं तथा राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी शामिल होंगे।

मंत्री ने कहा कि हमें गर्व है कि इस महामारी में हमें किसी दूसरे देश पर निर्भर नहीं होना पड़ रहा है, बल्कि हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों ने ही कोरोना से बचाव की वैक्सीन तैयार की है। यह वैक्सीन देश में प्रचूर मात्रा में उपलब्ध है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने सभी प्रदेशवासियों को भरोसा दिलाया है कि यह वैक्सीन पूर्णरूप से सुरक्षित है और इसके बारे में किसी प्रकार की शंका ना रखें। जैसे-जैसे सरकार तय करती जा रही है, वैसे-वैसे योजनाबद्ध तरीके से लोग वैक्सीन लगवाएं।

बीमारियों से पीडितों को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से दी जाएगी वैक्सीन स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स, फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स, 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के सभी लोगों तथा 50 से कम आयु के अन्य गंभीर जैसे शुगर, हार्ट इत्यादि बीमारियों से पीड़ित लोगों आदि को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

सिविल सर्जन डा. वीरेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि टीकाकरण के इस दूसरे चरण में गुड़गांव जिला में 18 हजार फ्रंट लाईन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके लिए जिला में 11 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। प्रतिदिन प्रत्येक सैंटर पर 100 व्यक्तियों को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। इस प्रकार हर रोज लगभग 1100 व्यक्तियों का टीकाकरण होगा।

दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन 78 फीसदी ने लगवाई वैक्सीन| गुरुवार को 11 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरों पर 1100 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन डोज दिए जाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, जबकि 481 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स ने वैक्सीन डोज ली। पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट में 500 पुलिसकर्मियों से 409 पुलिस कर्मियों, जबकि 500 निगम कर्मियों में केवल 67 कर्मियों ने वैक्सीन डोज ली। जबकि रेवन्यू डिपार्टमेंट में 100कर्मियों में से 5 कर्मचारियों ने ही वैक्सीन डोज ली। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि 650 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में से 78% यानि 506 कर्मियों को वैक्सीन डोज दी गई।

इन सेंटरों पर वैक्सीनेशन

उन्होंने वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरों का विवरण देते हुए बताया कि पुलिस विभाग से संबंधित फ्रंट लाईन वर्करों के लिए 5 स्थान-पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय, पुलिस लाईन गुरूग्राम, डीसीपी ईस्ट कार्यालय, पुलिस स्टेशन सोहना तथा पुलिस स्टेशन मानेसर निर्धारित किए गए हैं। इसी प्रकार नगर निगम के फ्रंट लाईन वर्करों को वैक्सीन देने के लिए 5 स्थान निर्धारित किए गए हैं जिनमें सेक्टर 34 स्थित नगर निगम कार्यालय, सेक्टर 27 का कम्युनिटी सेंटर, इस्लामपुर का कम्युनिटी सेंटर, गांव सुखराली का कम्युनिटी सेंटर और सेक्टर 10ए का कम्युनिटी सेंटर शामिल हैं। राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को लघु सचिवालय स्थित उपायुक्त कार्यालय में वैक्सीन दी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें