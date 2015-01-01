पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन परीक्षा:पहले चरण में ईवीएस के पेपर से वंचित छात्रों को मिलेगा परीक्षा देने का मौका

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ईवीएस (पर्यावरण अध्ययन) के पेपर में री-अपीयर के साथ-साथ पहले चरण में ऑनलाइन परीक्षा न दे पाने वाले छात्रों के लिए अब दोबारा से परीक्षा देने का मौका मिलेगा। प्रथम वर्ष से द्वितीय वर्ष में एडमिशन लेने वाले छात्रों को इन परीक्षाओं में शामिल किया जाएगा। दरअसल ईवीएस के परीक्षा सभी छात्रों के लिए अनिवार्य होती है। जिसके अंक फाइनल अंक तालिका में जोड़े जाते हैं।

ऐसे में पिछली बार आयोजित हुई परीक्षा में कई छात्र टेक्निकल वजह से नहीं बैठ पाए तो कुछ छात्र परीक्षा में पास नहीं हुए। ऐसे में इन छात्रों के लिए दोबारा से परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जाना है। जो कि कॉलेज अपने स्तर पर आयोजित करेंगे। यूनिवर्सिटी के आदेश अनुसार फाइनल अंक तालिका भेजी जाएगी। जिसमें सभी छात्रों के अंक शामिल होने चाहिए।

ऐसे में इन दिनों सभी कॉलेज अपने स्तर पर परीक्षाओं के आयोजन में जुटी हुई है 26 नवंबर तक फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षा आयोजित की जानी है, इसके बाद ईवीएस की परीक्षा कंडक्ट करवाई जाएगी। सरकारी कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों के लिए ईवीएस की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा में आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स और साइंस तीनों ही स्ट्रीम के छात्रों द्वारा परीक्षा देना अनिवार्य है।

गूगल फॉर्म के माध्यम से ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप सवाल छात्रों से पूछे जाएंगे। हायर एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से प्रदेश के सभी कॉलेजों को अपने स्तर पर परीक्षा आयोजित करवाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। सभी कॉलेज खुद ही क्वेश्चन पेपर बना रहे हैं। वहीं इनकी ग्रेडिंग भी कॉलेज स्तर पर ही दी जाएगी। जोकि हायर एजुकेशन वेबसाइट पर अपलोड की जानी है। इन परीक्षाओं के ग्रेड छात्रों के सर्टिफिकेट पर अंकित किये जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें