कोविड-19:पिछले 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड 939 केस मिले, 10 हजार से अधिक टेस्टिंग करने वाला पहला जिला गुड़गांव

गुड़गांव14 घंटे पहले
मास्क नहीं पहनने पर चालान काटने पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • सरहोल बॉर्डर, एंबीयंस मॉल, लेबर चौक, बंजारा मार्किट, सिटी बस में की गई रैंडम टेस्टिंग

कोरोना संक्रमण के तेजी से केस मिलने को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कमर कस ली है। शनिवार को गुड़गांव जिला देश का पहला जिला रहा, जहां एक दिन में 10200 लोगों की टेस्टिंग की गई। जिनसे रिकॉर्ड 939 पॉजिटिव केस मिले। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर शनिवार को भी रैंडम टेस्टिंग की, जिसमें एक हजार से अधिक लोगों की जांच की गई।

दोपहर तक दिल्ली-गुड़गांव बॉर्डर पर जांच के दौरान चार लोग पॉजिटिव मिले। इसके अलावा एंबीयंस मॉल, लेबर चौक, बंजारा मार्किट, सिटी बस में भी रैंडम टेस्टिंग की गई। इसके अलावा जल्द ही दिल्ली मेट्रो के स्टेशनों पर भी रविवार से रैंडम टेस्टिंग करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। गुड़गांव में शनिवार को जहां रिकॉर्ड 10200 लोगों की टेस्टिंग व सैंपलिंग की गई, वहीं 939 नए केस मिले।

इसके अलावा जिला में कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत का आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। पिछले छह दिन से गुड़गांव में रोजाना तीन पेशेंट दम तोड़ रहे हैं, जिससे नवंबर महीने के 21 दिन में ही 47 पेशेंट की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा जिला में अब तक 259 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। साथ ही अब तक मिले पॉजिटिव केस का आंकड़ा भी शनिवार को 43557 हो गया। जिनमें से नवंबर महीने के 21 दिन में 13659 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नाममात्र मिल रहे पॉजिटिव केस
गुड़गांव शहर में ही तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमण फैला है। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नाममात्र ही पॉजिटिव केस मिल रहे हैं। अब तक जहां नगर निगम के जोन-1 में 8768, जोन-2 में 9666, जोन-3 में 10616 व जोन-4 में 8993 केस मिले हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में छह हजार भी केस नहीं मिल पाए हैं। वहीं शनिवार को भी पटौदी, सोहना व फर्रुखनगर ब्लॉक में मात्र 56 पॉजिटिव केस ही मिले। जबकि 883 केस शहरी क्षेत्र में मिले।

क्या कहते हैं सीएमओ| त्यौहार के सीजन में तेजी से केस मिल रहे हैं। वहीं अब शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। यदि मास्क नहीं लगाया व जरूरी गाइडलाइन का पालन लोगों ने नहीं किया तो आने वाले समय में और भी खतरनाक स्थिति पैदा हो सकती हैं। यही वजह है कि तेजी से टेस्टिंग की जा रही है।

मेवात में कोरोना 27 नए केस मिले

नूंह| शनिवार को जिले में कोरोना 27 नए केस आए तो दूसरी ओर 19 मरीज ठीक भी हुए है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 1449 मामले सामने आए हैं। जिनमें अब तक 1377 मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 27 मौत हो चुकी हैं।

