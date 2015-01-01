पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:नाबालिग की कार की टक्कर से मारे गए आलोक गुप्ता की मौत के मामले में, आइओ व एसएचओ सस्पेंड

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

सड़क दुर्घटना में मुख्य वित्त अधिकारी (सीएफओ) आलोक गुप्ता की मौत मामले में पुलिस आयुक्त ने डीएलएफ फेज़ 2 थाना प्रभारी अमन बेनीवाल व जांच अधिकारी उप निरीक्षक हरि ओम को निलंबित किया है। पुलिस आयुक्त केके राव ने यह कार्यवाही जांच अधिकारी व थाना प्रभारी द्वारा मामले में आईपीसी की धारा 308 न जोड़ने पर की है।

धारा जुड़वाने के लिए मृतक आलोक गुप्ता की पत्नी मिहिका व भाई अनुराग गुप्ता के साथ सैकड़ो लोगों ने शंकर चौक से साइबर सिटी तक प्रदर्शन किया था। दरअसल, 23 अगस्त की सुबह साइबर सिटी में एक कार डिवाइडर तोड़ते हुए सड़क के दूसरी ओर आ गई थी। यह कार दूसरी तरफ से हार्ले डेविडसन बाइक पर जा रहे निजी कंपनी के सीएफओ आलोक गुप्ता की बाइक से टकरा गई थी।

इस घटना में आलोक ने मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया। इस मामले में पुलिस ने लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाकर दुर्घटना करने व दुर्घटना में हुई मौत के लिए आईपीसी की धारा 279, 304ए के तहत केस दर्ज किया था। मामले की जांच में सामने आया था कि गाड़ी नाबालिग चला रहा था जिसने शराब पी हुई थी।

इस मामले की मृतक आलोक की पत्नी व भाई समेत अन्य परिजन नाबालिग के पिता पर भी केस दर्ज करने व मामले में आईपीसी की धारा 308 जोड़ने की मांग कर रहे थे। इस मांग को नजरअंदाज करने पर परिजनों के साथ सैकड़ो लोग शंकर चौक पर एकत्र हुए थे जिन्होंने धारा 308 ईजाद किए जाने की मांग की थी।
आयुक्त ने धारा 308 जोड़ने के भी निर्देश दिए
मृतक की पत्नी मिहिका ने आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस ने मामले में खानापूर्ति करने के लिए दुर्घटना की साधारण धाराएं जोड़ी थी। मामले में कई बार थाना प्रभारी व जांच अधिकारी से मिलने के बाद भी इसमें आईपीसी की धारा 308 को नही लगाया गया। इस पर उन्होंने पुलिस आयुक्त से भी मुलाकात की थी।

मामले में सोमवार देर शाम पुलिस आयुक्त ने थाना प्रभारी अमन बेनीवाल समेत जांच अधिकारी उप निरीक्षक हरि ओम को निलंबित किया है। इस केस में आयुक्त ने धारा 308 जोड़ने के भी निर्देश दिए है।

