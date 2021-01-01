पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्लाइंड मर्डर में खुलासा:पुरानी रंजिश में की थी इस्लामपुर के ऑटो चालक की हत्या, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
सेक्टर-33 इलाके में ऑटो चालक ब्लाइंड मर्डर में खुलासा हो गया है। इस हत्या के आरोपी को पुलिस ने गत गुरुवार की शाम धनवापुर रोड से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसकी पहचान सूरत नगर फेज-दो की झुग्गी में रहने वाले मूल रूप से असम के गोल्परा जिले के निवासी सुहाग हुसैन उर्फ रहीम के रूप में की गई।

प्रारंभिक पूछताछ के मुताबिक आपसी झगड़े की रंजिश में उसनेआटो चालक की पत्थर मारकर हत्या कर दी थी और उसके शव को टैंक में फैंक दिया था। इसी महीने 22 जनवरी की रात गांव इस्लामपुर निवासी30 वर्षीय ऑटो चालक सोनू का शव सेक्टर-33 इलाके में मिला था। तभी से आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही थी।

गुरुवार शाम क्राइम ब्रांच की सेक्टर-39 टीम को सूचना मिली कि आरोपी सूरत नगर फेज-दो इलाके में धनवापुररोड के आसपास है। टीम पहुंची और उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एसीपी क्राइम प्रीतपाल का कहना है कि आरोपी कबाड़ी का काम करता था। पहले वह गांव इस्लामपुर में सोनू के पड़ोस में ही रहता था। दोनों साथ बैठकर शराब भी पीते थे।

उसी दौरान किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में कहासुनी हो गई थी। इसके बाद आरोपी मोहम्मदपुर में रहने लगा था। फिलहाल सूरत नगर फेज-दो इलाके में रह रहा था। गत 21 जनवरी की रात आरोपी एवं सोनू सहित कई अन्य बैठकर शराब पी रहे थे।

कुछ देर के बाद सभी चले गए लेकिन अधिक शराब पीने की वजह से सोनू वहीं रह गया था। इसी का फायदा उठाकर आरोपी कुछ दूर जाने के बाद फिर लौटा और सोनू पर पत्थरों से हमला कर दिया।

