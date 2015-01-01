पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कला उत्सव:ब्लॉक लेवल कला उत्सव में फोक डांस में जैकबपुरा स्कूल की पूजा रही प्रथम

गुडगांव14 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से शनिवार को आयोजित ब्लॉक लेवल कला उत्सव में विभिन्न स्कूलों के छात्र-छात्राओं ने ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता के तहत अपनी भागीदारी दिखाई। गर्ल्स और बॉयज 2 कैटिगरी में छात्रों ने भाग लिया। जिसमें सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन जैकबपुरा गवर्नमेंट सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल की छात्राओं का रहा। ब्लॉक लेवल के बाद अब जिला स्तर के लिए छात्रों का चयन किया गया है।

जिसका आयोजन जल्द ही विभाग के आदेशों के बाद करवाया जाएगा। स्कूल प्रिंसिपल सुनील शर्मा ने बताया कि फोक डांस में गर्ल्स कैटिगरी के तहत जैकबपुरा गवर्नमेंट सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल की छात्रा पूजा पहले स्थान पर रही, वहीं बॉयज कैटिगरी में कादीपुर सरकारी स्कूल के छात्र लोकश प्रथम स्थान पर रहे।

