बड़ा हादसा टला:लापरवाही के कारण पृथला रेलवे फ्रेट कॉरिडोर के एलिवेटिड पुल का लांचर गिरा

गुड़गांव6 घंटे पहले
गांव आटा के पास रेलवे फ्रंट कोर्डिरोडर के पुल निर्माण के दौरान गिरे लोहे के एंगल।
  • लांचर तीन पिलर के ऊपर से गिरा है, इसके नीचे बोलेरो गाड़ी आई, जिससे गाड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त हुई

सोमवार को गुड़गांव-मेवात के बीच आटा-बारोटा गांव के नजदीक से निर्माणाधीन रेलवे फ्रेट कॉरिडोर के पुल का लांचर नीचे आ गिरा। यह साफ-तौर पर लापरवाही रही। हालांकि इस हादसे में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ लेकिन सूचना के पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। शिकायत नहीं दिए जाने की सूरत में पुलिस भी वहां से मौका मुआयना कर वापस लौट गई।

वहीं यह लांचर तीन पिलर के ऊपर से गिरा है, जो करीब 120 मीटर लंबा है और इसके नीचे एक बोलेरो गाड़ी आ गई। जिससे गाड़ी पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। लेकिन गनीपत रही कि गाड़ी में कोई भी नहीं था, जिससे यह बड़ा हादसा होते-होते टल गया।

समय अचानक ऊपर से लोहे के एंगल का बहुत बड़ा हिस्सा नीचे गिर गया। लेकिन गनीमत रही की इस दौरान नीचे कोई मजदूर नहीं थे, जिससे एक बहुत बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। इस मामले की सूचना पाकर रोजका मेव थाना पुलिस के दर्जनों जवान मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने जाकर निर्माण कार्य में जुटे मजदूरों व अन्य लोगों से जानकारी ली।

रोजका मेव थाना प्रभारी अरविंद व उनके सहयोग सोहनलाल ने बताया कि रेलवे कॉरिडोर के निर्माण में सोमवार को पुल के ऊपर कार्य कर रही क्रेन ऑपरेटर की लापरवाही से लोहे का लांचर नीचे गिर गया। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों की सूचना पर पुलिस ने जायजा लिया।

लेकिन गनीमत रही की इस दौरान कोई बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ। हालांकि पुल के नीचे खड़ी बोलेरो गाड़ी जरूर क्षतिग्रस्त हुई है। इसके अलावा किसी तरह का कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बारे में कार्य कर रही एलएंडटी कंपनी द्वारा किसी प्रकार की कोई शिकायत उनको नहीं दी गई है।

डेडिकेटेड फ्रेट कॉरिडोर नेटवर्क को भी कनेक्टिविटी देगी
यह परियोजना दिल्ली से शुरू होने वाले और हरियाणा राज्य से गुजरने वाले सभी मार्गों को सीधी रेल कनेक्टिविटी (दिल्ली को पास करके) प्रदान करेगी। यह रेल लाइन पृथला में डेडिकेटेड फ्रेट कॉरिडोर नेटवर्क को भी कनेक्टिविटी देगी। इस रेल कॉरिडोर में न्यू पलवल, सिलानी, सोहना, धूलावतट, चंदला डूंगरवास, मानेसर, नया पाटली, बाढसा, देवरखाना, बादली, मंडोथी, जसौर खेड़ी, खरखौदा, तारकपुर के स्टेशन होंगे और अंत में दिल्ली-अंबाला लाइन से हरसाना कलां में जुड़ेंगे। परियोजना पलवल से सोनीपत तक केएमपी एक्सप्रेसवे के साथ लगते क्षेत्र के आर्थिक विकास को बढ़ावा देगी और पंचग्राम टाउनशिप के विकास में भी मदद करेगी।

हादसा हुआ है लेकिन किसी इंजरी नहीं हुई है। लांचर गिरा है, लेकिन किसी ने भी पुलिस को शिकायत नहीं दी है। केवल सूचना मिली थी, जिसके आधार पुलिस वहां पहुंची और मौका मुआयना कर लौट गए। -अरविन्द्र कुमार, एसएचओ, रोजका मेव थाना, मेवात।

यहां भी होगी रेलवे कनेक्टिविटी| हरियाणा के सभी जिलों के साथ-साथ गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद, बल्लभगढ़, पलवल, मानेसर और फारुखनगर इत्यादि के लिए सीधी रेल कनेक्टिविटी प्रदान करेगा। यह दिल्ली के भीड़-भाड़ वाले ट्रांसपोर्ट नेटवर्क के दबाव को भी कम करेगा और दिल्ली में प्रदूषण को कम करने में मदद करेगा।

विस्तृत परियोजना रिपोर्ट का अनुमोदन रेल मंत्रालय के माध्यम से आर्थिक मामलों की मंत्रिमंडलीय समिति द्वारा परियोजना के अनुमोदन के लिए आगे आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने हेतु एक बड़ी सफलता है।

