अपराध:अदालत के आदेश पर पुलिस ने बाईखेड़ा सरपंच सहित तीन अन्य पर धोखाधड़ी का किया केस दर्ज

फ़िरोजपुर झिरकाएक घंटा पहले
जन्म तिथि में हेराफेरी कर वर्ष 2015 में बाईखेड़ा की सरपंच बनने वाली शम्मा पुत्री आस मोहम्मद निवासी महू तथा हेराफेरी करने वाले मास्टरमाइंड व महू स्कूल के अध्यापक कासम पुत्र इस्माइल व महू स्कूल के पूर्व हेडमास्टर सहित कुल चार लोगों के खिलाफ झिरका कोर्ट के आदेश पर मामला दर्ज हुआ है। झिरका पुलिस ने जानबूझ कर आपसी सांठगांठ कर धोखाधड़ी कर संवैधानिक पद हासिल करने का बुधवार देर रात मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्यवाई शुरू कर दी है।

लटूरबॉस (महू) के समसुद्दीन ने झिरका के एसडीजेएम प्रवीण कुमार की अदालत में एक माह पूर्व दी शिकायत में बताया था कि वर्ष 2015 में बाईखेड़ा गांव के सरपंच पद का चुनाव जीतने वाली शम्मा ने अपने पिता आस मोहम्मद निवासी महू के सहयोग से जन्मतिथि में हेराफेरी की है। समसुद्दीन ने बताया कि बाईखेड़ा में सरपंच पद महिला आरक्षित होने के कारण पिता आस मोहम्मद ने आनन-फानन जन्मतिथि में हेराफेरी कर अपनी लड़की श्मम्मा की शादी बाईखेड़ा गांव में की थी। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि इस मामले में बाईखेड़ा के रहने वाले मास्टरमाइंड अध्यापक कासम सरकारी स्कूल महू ने अहम भूमिका अदा की है। इसके अलावा महू सरकारी स्कूल के पूर्व हेडमास्टर लवकुमार की संदिग्ध भूमिका बताई गई थी। एसडीजेएम प्रवीण कुमार की अदालत ने शिकायतकर्ता की शिकायत को सुनते हुए गत 15 अक्टूबर को चारों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के अंतर्गत झिरका पुलिस को मुकदमा दर्ज करने के आदेश दिए थे। इस सम्बंध में आरोपी शम्मा के पिता आस मोहम्मद ने कहा कि यह मुकदमा बिना आधार के दर्ज हुआ है।

