गाइड़लाइन:केवल ग्रीन पटाखें लाईसेंस प्राप्त व्यापारी बेचने को होंगे अधिकृत, अन्य पटाखों व लड़ियों पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध

गुड़गांव4 घंटे पहले
  • पटाखों की बिक्री तथा चलाने को लेकर गुरूग्राम के जिलाधीश ने जारी किए आदेश

सर्वोच्च न्यायालय की हिदायतों के अनुसार जिला गुड़गांव में कम प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले ग्रीन पटाखें ही लाईसेंस प्राप्त व्यापारियों के माध्यम से बेचे जा सकते हैं। अन्य पटाखों तथा लड़ियों के उत्पादन, बिक्री तथा प्रयोग पर पूर्णतः प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। ये पटाखें भी केवल दीपावली पर्व के दिन 14 नवबंर को सांय 8 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक चलाने की अनुमति होगी।

ये आदेश गुड़गांव के जिलाधीश अमित खत्री ने इस वर्ष जिला में दीपावली के त्यौहार पर पटाखों के उत्पादन, भण्डारण तथा बिक्री को लेकर विस्फोटक पदार्थ अधिनियम 1884 और विस्फोटक पदार्थ नियम 2008 के तहत जारी किए हैं। ये आदेश सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा अर्जुन गोपाल तथा अन्य बनाम भारत सरकार व अन्य नामक 2015 की सीडब्ल्यूपी नंबर 728 का निपटारा करते हुए 23 अक्टूबर 2018 को दिए गए निर्देशों की पालना में जारी किए गए हैं।

जिलाधीश के आदेशों की पालना सुनिश्चित करने के लिए गुड़गांव पुलिस को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। पुलिस यह सुनिश्चित करेगी कि प्रतिबंधित पटाखों की बिक्री जिला में कहीं पर भी ना हो। आदेशों को लागू करने में ढिलाई पाए जाने पर संबंधित पुलिस थाना के थाना प्रभारी को न्यायालय की अवमानना के लिए व्यक्तिगत रूप से जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाएगा और इसके लिए उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

नियमों के उल्लंघन के बारे में शिकायतों की सुनवाई तथा नियमों की पालना सुनिश्चित करवाने की जिम्मेदारी नगर निगम को भी दी गई है। थाना प्रभारी, नगर निगम के अधिकारी, खण्ड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी तथा तहसीलदार अपने-अपने कार्यक्षेत्र में एक-दूसरे से तालमेल करके इन आदेशों को सख्ती से लागू करवाएंगे। ये आदेश पूरे गुड़गांव जिला में तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू होकर 15 नवंबर को सुबह 6 बजे तक लागू रहेंगे।

