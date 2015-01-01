पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलिवेटिड फ्लाई ओवर की जांच:सोहना रोड हाइवे पर एलिवेटिड हाइवे के निर्माण की तीन माह बाद मिली परमिशन

गुड़गांव3 घंटे पहले
सोहना रोड हाइवे पर बन रहे एलिवेटिट फ्लाई ओवर क्षतिग्रस्त होने के बाद से बंद पड़े काम को एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने करीब तीन महीने बाद परमिशन दे दी है। इससे पहले केवल सिक्स लेन पर ही निर्माण करने की परमिशन दी गई थी। वहीं अधिकारियों का कहना है कि क्षतिग्रस्त एलिवेटिड फ्लाई ओवर की जांच चार सदस्यीय इंजीनियर्स को सौंपी गई है, जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी तक नहीं दी गई है।

लेकिन प्रोजेक्ट की लेट लतीफी को देखते हुए परमिशन दे दी गई है। साथ ही निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी द्वारा सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पूरी कर ली गई है। ज्ञात हो कि 22 अगस्त की रात को करीब 10.30 बजे एलिवेटिड फ्लाई ओवर गिरकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। हालांकि इस दौरान बड़ा हादसा होने से बच गया और कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ।

लेकिन इसके बाद एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने इसकी जांच 4 सदस्यीय कमेटी में एनएचएआई के पूर्व सदस्य एवं पूर्व डीजी वीएल पतंकर, एनएचएआई के पूर्व एडीजी एवं एडवाइजर एके श्रीवास्तव, एमिनियंट ब्रिज एक्सपर्ट पीजी वेंकटराम व एमिनेंट ब्रिज एक्सपर्ट विनय गुप्ता को सौंपी थी।

