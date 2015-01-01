पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पॉल्यूशन का स्तर:जिलें में सीजन में सबसे अधिक गंभीर स्थिति में पहुंचा पॉल्यूशन का स्तर, एक्यूआई 500 दर्ज

गुड़गांव4 घंटे पहले
गुड़गांव. सोमवार दोपहर एक बजे एनएच-8 पर विजिविलिटी 200 मीटर से कम थी।
  • डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि बुजुर्ग और सांस दमा के रोगियों को सुबह के सैर से बचना चाहिए

गुड़गांव में पॉल्यूशन का स्तर दिनों-दिन खतरनाक होता जा रहा है। सोमवार को सीजन में सबसे अधिक वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 499 दर्ज किया गया। यह स्थिति पिछले 24 घंटे में रही। इससे कम पॉल्यूशन का स्तर कुछ स्थानों पर रहा, लेकिन शहरी क्षेत्र में विजिबिलिटी भी घटकर 200 दर्ज की गई। शहर के सेक्टर 51 में एक्यूआई 500 रहा।

शहर की स्थिति यह रही कि दिन भर लोग छाया रहा और हवा की रफ्तार 3 से 5 किलोमीटर तक रही। पॉल्यूशन करतार बढ़ने और विजिबिलिटी कम होने के कारण स्वस्थ लोगों को भी खांसी व गले में खराश की परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। सोमवार को सीजन में सबसे अधिक हवा खराब रही। वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक सेक्टर 51 में न्यूनतम 499 वे अधिकतम 500 दर्ज किया गया।

यही नहीं पीएम 10 का स्तर भी 500 ही दर्ज किया गया। गुड़गांव में यह सीजन में सबसे अधिक रहा है गत रविवार को भी सेक्टर 51 में वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 473 दर्ज किया गया था। लेकिन सोमवार को या बढ़कर 500 तक पहुंच गया। वही विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि बुजुर्ग व सांस दमा के रोगियों को सुबह के सैर से बचना चाहिए। दूसरे सुबह के समय मास्क लगाकर ही बाहर निकले।

कचरा जलाने वालों की सूचना टोल फ्री नंबर या व्हाट्सअप पर दें

जैसे-जैसे सर्दी बढ रही है, वैसे-वैसे दिल्ली एनसीआर सहित गुरूग्राम जिला में पर्यावरण प्रदूषण का स्तर भी बढ रहा है। ऐसे में सभी जिलावासियों को पर्यावरण प्रदूषण कम करने के उपाय अपनाने की जरूरत है। गुरूग्राम जिला प्रशासन ने सभी जिलावासियों से अपील की है कि वे प्रदूषण का स्तर कम करने के उपाय अपनाएं और जो लोग नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए प्रदूषण का स्तर बढाने में योगदान दे रहे हैं, उनके बारे में जिला प्रशासन को सूचित भी करें ताकि उन्हें दण्डित किया जा सके।

बिमारियों से बचाव के लिए अपनी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाए
जिला आयुष अधिकारी डा. मंजू बांगड़ ने कहा कि शरीर पर बढ़ते प्रदूषण के कारण किसी प्रकार का दुष्प्रभाव ना पड़े, इसके लिए यह जरूरी है कि हम शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढाने के उपाय अपनाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना के दौरान लिए जाने वाला काढ़ा प्रदूषण जनित रोगों की रोकथाम में भी कारगर है क्योंकि यह काढा हमारे शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने में सक्षम है।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदूषण बढ़ने के दौरान मास्क का इस्तेमाल अवश्य करें और इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाले पदार्थों का अधिक सेवन करें।

