पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्ट होने का लगाया आरोप:एसडीओ के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

गुड़गांव19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

मंगलवार को साउथ सिटी सोहना रोड के एसडीओ के खिलाफ कर्मचारियों ने जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान कर्मचारियों ने एसडीओ पर भ्रष्ट होने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि एसडीओ कर्मचारियों को प्रताड़ित करता है और उन्हें उगाही कर पैसे लाकर देने के लिए कहता है।

जिससे कर्मचारियों में एसडीओ के खिलाफ रोष बना हुआ है। कर्मचारियों ने यूनियन के कर्मचारियों को भी तंग करने का आरोप लगाया है। साथ ही 10 सूत्रों मांगों को लेकर एसडीओ को ही मांग पत्र सौंपा। इससे पहले सोहना रोड सब डिविजन पर ही गत 7 दिसंबर को भी कर्मचारियों ने ज्ञापन सौंपा था।

एसडीओ को दिए गए मांगपत्र के अनुसार दो साल से टीपी किट नहीं मिलने, कम्पलेंट सेंटर पर फर्नीचर लगवाने, कर्मचारियों का वेतन 7 तारीख तक देने, एनआरबीडी के कर्मचारियों को एसडीओ व सीए के साथ अटैच करने, नासिर खान एमआरबीओ को बार-बार तंग करने और नौकरी से हटाने की धमकी देने, सचिन एमआरबीओ की गलत एफआरओ की गलत तरीके से एफआईआर करवाने और विरेन्द्र नरवाल को फिल्ड में लगाने बारे समेत इस तरह के कई विवाद हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें