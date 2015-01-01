पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण से राहत:हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ने से दूसरे दिन भी पॉल्यूशन से रही राहत, पटाखे बेचने पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के आदेश

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
पिछले दो दिन से हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ने से पॉल्यूशन से गुड़गांव में राहत रही। जहां सोमवार सीजन का सबसे प्रदूषित दिन रहा था, वहीं मंगलवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 436 रहा था। वहीं बुधवार को हवा की रफ्तार 12 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे रही, जिससे हवा में जमा पॉल्यूशन कम हो गया और एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 339 रहा। हालांकि यह सामान्य से चार गुणा अधिक है, लेकिन स्मॉग में भी कमी आने से लोगों ने कुछ राहत महसूस की है।

दीवाली से ठीक पहले नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने एनसीआर में पटाखों की बिक्री व पटाखे चलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। हालांकि ग्रीन पटाखे बेचने और चलाने की छूट दी गई है। वहीं बुधवार को जिला प्रशासन व प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारियों को एनजीटी की ओर से गाइडलाइन की पालना करने के आदेश जारी किए। प्रदेश के डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट की ओर से सभी जिला उपायुक्तों को एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन की पालना को लेकर पत्र जारी किया।

