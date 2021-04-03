पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:वर्ष 2020 में सदन की सामान्य बैठकों में पारित प्रस्तावों की मंत्री की उपस्थिति में की गई समीक्षा

गुड़गांव2 घंटे पहले
वर्ष 2020 में नगर निगम गुड़गांव की सामान्य बैठकों में पारित किए गए प्रस्तावों की गुरुवार को समीक्षा की गई। मेयर मधु आजाद की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग के मंत्री अनिल विज भी कुछ समय के लिए शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें यह जानकर बहुत अच्छा लगा कि नगर निगम गुड़गांव द्वारा सदन की बैठकों में प्रस्ताव पारित करने के बाद आज एक वर्ष के प्रस्तावों की समीक्षा की जा रही है। अमूमन प्रस्ताव पास करके बाद में उन पर कम ही ध्यान दिया जाता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सदन सबसे सर्वोच्च होता है तथा सदन में पारित प्रस्तावों को लागू किया जाना चाहिए। बैठक में बागवानी कचरे को डालने व उसका निस्तारण करने के लिए विभिन्न वार्डों में जगह चिन्हित करने की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित संयुक्त आयुक्तों को दी गई। इसके साथ ही वार्डों में सीएफसी सेंटर बनाने बारे दोनों अतिरिक्त आयुक्तों को रिपोर्ट तैयार करने को कहा गया। एचएसवीपी की जमीनों पर चारदीवारी आदि करवाने से पूर्व विभाग से एनओसी प्राप्त करने को कहा गया। बैठक में यह भी निर्णय लिया गया कि निगम द्वारा पिछले एक वर्ष में कब्जामुक्त करवाई गई भूमि का ब्यौरा आगामी सदन बैठक में दिया जाए।

पार्षदों के लिए मेम्बर्स रूम बनाने के दिए आदेश

मंत्री ने कहा कि स्थानीय निकायों को सभी मनुष्यों के पालन की चिंता करनी चाहिए और यह बड़ा दायित्व भी है। जनता स्थानीय निकायों की तरफ उम्मीद भरी निगाहों से देखती है, इसलिए सभी कार्य सही ढंग से तथा पारदर्शी होने चाहिए, ताकि जनता का भरोसा बना रहे।

उन्होंने कहा कि फरीदाबाद तथा गुरुग्राम निगमों का एजी के माध्यम से स्पेशल ऑडिट करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने पार्षदों के लिए मेम्बर्स रूम बनाने के आदेश भी दिए। बैठक में चीफ इंजीनियर टीएल शर्मा ने बताया कि वर्ष 2020 में आयोजित निगम सदन की सामान्य बैठकों में इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांच से संबंधित 159 प्रस्ताव पास किए गए थे। इनमें से 15 प्रस्तावों पर कार्य पूरा हो चुका है तथा 18 का कार्य प्रगति पर है। जो कार्य लंबित हैं, उन पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

