अपराध:आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप, मुकदमा दर्ज

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
एक महिला ने गुड़गांव गांव के एक आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़िता का आरोप है कि आरोपी ओमप्रकाश कटारिया ने कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर पिलाया और उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। महिला का आरोप है कि आरोपी ने उसका वीडियो बनाकर भी भेज दिया है। एफआईआर दर्ज कर पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

पीड़ित महिला ने महिला थाना में शिकायत दी कि उसका पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर परमिंदर कटारिया के साथ अदालत में केस चल रहा था। इसी दौरान उसकी दोस्ती आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता ओपी कटारिया से हो गई। ओपी कटारिया और परविंदर कटारिया गुड़गांव गांव के ही रहने वाले हैं। दोनों में परिवारिक रंजिश होने के कारण ओपी कटारिया ने मेरे मामले में मुझे सहयोग करने का भरोसा दिलाया था। तब से ही उससे मिलना जुलना था। आरोप है कि मार्च 2020 में महिला अपनी बहन के घर दिल्ली गई थी। उसकी बहन किसी काम से चली गई, जिसके बाद ओपी कटारिया महिला से मिलने उसकी बहन के घर गया।

आरोप है कि यहां कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर ओपी कटारिया ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया। जब वह होश में आई और इसका विरोध किया तो आरोपी ने उसका आपत्तिजनक व‌ीडियो व फोटो दिखाकर चुप करा दिया। महिला ने पुलिस को बताया कि उन दिनों में उसके बच्चों की परीक्षाएं चल रही थी जिसके कारण वह केस दर्ज कराने नहीं जा सकी। अब उसने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर मामला दर्ज कराया है।

