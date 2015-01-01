पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:एसडीएम ने नगीना उप तहसील और बीडीपीओ कार्यालय का किया निरीक्षण, मौके पर नहीं मिले कर्मचारी व अधिकारी

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।

एसडीएम रीगन कुमार ने गुरुवार को नगीना की उप तहसील व खंड विकास कार्यालय में औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान तहसीलदार बीडीपीओ सहित कई कर्मचारी व अधिकारी अपनी ड्यूटी से नदारद मिले। इस पर एसडीएम ने सभी की गैर हाजरी लगा दी और कार्यवाई करने की बात कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि कार्यालयों में कोई भी अधिकारी यदि गैरहाजिर मिलता है, तो यह बात बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। सभी कार्यालयों में समय-समय पर निरीक्षण किया जाता है। कुछ कर्मचारी व अधिकारी अपने कर्तव्य का सही प्रकार से पालन नहीं करते हैं। निरीक्षण का कार्य आगे भी जारी रहेगा। एसडीएम ने बताया कि नगीना उप तहसील में केवल एक सेवादार ही उपस्थित पाया गया।

बाकी सभी कर्मचारी अपनी ड्यूटी से नदारद पाए गए। यह निरीक्षण गुरुवार दिन में करीब 12 बजे किया गया। इस समय भी ड्यूटी पर नहीं पाए जाने पर साफ पता चलता है कि कर्मचारी अपनी ड्यूटी को सही प्रकार से नहीं निभाते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि जो भी कर्मचारी ड्यूटी से नदारद पाए जाते हैं। उनके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाती है। इस संबंध में जब नायब तहसीलदार पवन कुमार बत्रा से बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि मुझे बुखार है इसलिए मैं छुट्टी पर था मैंने लिखित में छुट्टीे ले रखी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बाकी कर्मचारियों की मैं फिलहाल बता नहीं सकता कि वह किस कारण उप तहसील कार्यालय में समय पर नहीं पहुंचे। शुक्रवार को इस बारे मे अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों से मालूम करूंगा।

