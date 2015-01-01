पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑफलाइन कक्षा:कॉलेजों में सेकंड ईयर फाइनल ईयर की कक्षाएं भी आज से शुरू

गुडगांव33 मिनट पहले
कोविड के चलते स्कूल बंद हो गए हो लेकिन कॉलेज और आईटीआई संस्थान में अभी नियमित रूप से ही कक्षाएं आयोजित की जाएंगी। वहीं सोमवार से शहर के कॉलेजों में सेकंड ईयर और फाइनल ईयर के छात्रों के लिए भी ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं नियमित रूप से शुरू कर दी जाएंगी। इससे पहले 17 नवंबर से केवल प्रथम वर्ष के छात्र ही कॉलेज आ रहे थे।

आईटीआई के छात्रों के लिए भी नियमित रूप से ट्रेनिंग के लिए संस्थान खोल दिए गए हैं। जिसमें सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व दूसरे नियमों का पालन करते हुए छात्र प्रशिक्षण पा सकेंगे। जबकि इससे पहले आईटीआई में सप्ताह के 5 दिन ही कक्षाएं लगाई जाती थी। 31 जनवरी तक इसी तरह आईटीआई में कक्षाएं संचालित की जाएंगी।

उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों में एक समय में 50 फीसदी छात्रों को ही बुलाया जा सकता है। इसके लिए एक बैच के 50 फीसदी छात्रों को पहले 3 दिन आने की अनुमति दी जाएगी, बाकी अन्य छात्रों को अगले 3 दिन उपस्थित होना होगा। वही जो छात्र संस्थान नहीं आएंगे उन्हें ऑनलाइन के जरिए कक्षाओं से जोड़ा जाएगा।

गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल आरके गर्ग ने बताया कि पहले सप्ताह प्रथम वर्ष के छात्रों से यूनिवर्सिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए डॉक्यूमेंट लिए गए। सभी छात्रों को ऑड-इवन तरीके से बुलाया ताकि कॉलेज परिसर में भीड़ एकत्रित न हो। वहीं इस सोमवार से सेकंड ईयर और थर्ड ईयर के छात्रों को भी बुलाया जाएगा। ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं के साथ-साथ ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं भी जारी रहेंगी।

