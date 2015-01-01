पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का बढ़ता आंकड़ा:48 घंटे में छह पेशेंट ने दम तोड़ा, 13 दिन में 7573 केस मिले

गुड़गांव26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

गुड़गांव में संक्रमण की रफ्तार जहां तेज हो गई है, वहीं अब कोरोना जानलेवा अधिक हो गया है। पिछले 48 घंटे में जहां गुड़गांव में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई, वहीं पिछले 13 दिन की बात करें तो गुड़गांव में 7573 केस मिल चुके हैं। जबकि पूरे अक्टूबर महीने में 9299 केस मिले थे। जहां एक तरफ कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है, वहीं लोगों की लापरवाही भी बढ़ गई है।

खासकर त्यौहार के मौसम में सदर बाजार व मॉल्स में भी 40 फीसदी तक लोग या तो मास्क ही नहीं लगा रहे हैं या फिर मास्क को तरीके से नहीं लगाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार और तेज होने का खतरा मंडराने लगा है।

गुड़गांव में जहां शुक्रवार को सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग का आंकड़ा चार लाख के पार पहुंच गया, वहीं कोरोना संक्रमित का आंकड़ा भी 38368 तक पहुंच गया। इनमें से 95 फीसदी केस शहरी क्षेत्र से सामने आए हैं। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पांच फीसदी ही केस मिल रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को हुई 4069 सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग को मिलाकर गुड़गांव में 402610 लोगों के सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की जा चुकी है।

जिनमें से 38368 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। ऐसे में गुड़गांव में पॉजिटिविटी रेट 9 फीसदी के करीब है। जबकि प्रदेश में यह स्तर 6.60 फीसदी है। इसके अलावा गुड़गांव में शुक्रवार तक 239 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

अस्पतालों में एडमिट होने वाले पेशेंट का आंकड़ा 408 तक पहुंचा
गुड़गांव में जैसे-जैसे कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे हैं, वैसे-वैसे गंभीर पेशेंट की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है। एक नवंबर तक गुड़गांव में अस्पतालों में केवल 200 पेशेंट ही अस्पतालों में एडमिट थे, जबकि अन्य 3500 पेशेंट होम आइसोलेट किए गए थे।

लेकिन इन 13 दिन में एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा 37सौ से बढ़कर 6219 तक पहुंच गया। वहीं शुक्रवार को गुड़गांव में 408 पेशेंट अस्पतालों में एडमिट किए गए हैं। जबकि 5800 से अधिक पेशेंट होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें