एडमिशन:कॉलेजों में ओपन मेरिट सूची में एडमिशन पाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे स्टूडेंट

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गवर्नमेंट कॉलेजों में गुरुवार को पहली ओपन मेरिट सूची जारी हुई। फिजिकल काउंस‌लिंग के लिए उपस्थित हुए छात्रों को ही इस सूची में शामिल किया गया। कॉलेजों ने मेरिट सूची अपनी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड की। सेक्टर-14 गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स कॉलेज की ओपन मेरिट भी 100 फीसदी से ऊपर रही।

जबकि बीकॉम की ऑल इंडिया रैंक में मेरिट 102.6 पर पहुंची। भारी संख्या में स्टूडेंट्स ने एडमिशन प्रक्रिया में भाग लिया। ओपन मेरिट भी कई सरकारी कॉलेजों ने पहले दिन ही फीस के लिंक को जनरेट किया। गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज सेक्टर-14 ने दोपहर तक सूची अपलोड कर फीस लिंक शुरु किया।

